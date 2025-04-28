NewJeans' Minji gets called 'hypocrite' after mother's alleged digital footprint compares group to ILLIT members

NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) and ADOR are currently embroiled in conflict. The group has expressed a desire for independence from ADOR, seeking more control over their work and creative direction. They’ve also made accusations against other HYBE groups, particularly regarding inappropriate behavior, including disrespectful actions such as failing to show proper respect, like bowing.

Advertisement

This dispute has been simmering since 2024, with NewJeans even putting their activities on an indefinite hiatus until the matter is resolved.

Amidst this ongoing conflict, new allegations have surfaced regarding NewJean's Minji, a member of NewJeans. It has been reported that Minji's mother was active on X (formerly Twitter), where she allegedly liked posts that criticized the rookie group ILLIT.

Minji's mother, under the alleged name 'Happy Virus', reportedly engaged with posts comparing NewJeans’ members Haerin and Minji and was even said to have given gifts to fans. As this news spread, accompanied by screenshots, netizens quickly voiced their opinions, many of which were critical of NJZ.

One comment read, "Minji has awful behavior and is arrogant! Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s true — sometimes it takes a bully to raise another bully!!" Another user added, "I am not surprised at all."

While others remarked, "Like mother, like daughter," and "Problematic kids always come from their problematic parents." One user even remarked, "The apple never falls far from the tree!" as others expressed skepticism about Minji’s behavior based on her mother’s actions.

Advertisement

The conflict between NewJeans and ILLIT stems from accusations made by ADOR, led by CEO Min Hee Jin. She alleged that HYBE had copied NewJeans' unique style and concept when launching ILLIT. This sparked a larger dispute between ADOR and HYBE, with members of NewJeans expressing concerns about their future and the ongoing situation.

Min Hee Jin argued that ILLIT had duplicated NewJeans' branding, concepts, and promotional materials. However, HYBE rejected these accusations, insisting that ILLIT was a distinct group with its own identity.

The case then turned to ADOR and NewJeans, the group of five, who terminated their contract as Min Hee Jin stepped down as CEO of ADOR. The fight turned from Min Hee Jin vs HYBE to NewJeans Vs ADOR and is still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Did ILLIT mock NewJeans and Hanni's 'ignore' controversy? Fans slam agency over latest clip about 'meeting enemies in hallways'