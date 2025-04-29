PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh promote Raid 2; Kajol attends Tanvi The Great's promotional event

Several Bollywood celebs went out and about recently. While Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh were seen promoting their upcoming film, Raid 2, in the city, Kajol attended Tanvi The Great's promotional event with Anupam Kher and others. Huma Qureshi, Esha Deol, and Sohail Khan were also snapped. Take a look at some celebrity sightings from April 28, 2025.

Advertisement

1. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh promote Raid 2

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor will be next seen in the crime thriller film, Raid 2. Ahead of the movie’s release on May 1, 2025, the two make actors were seen promoting their upcoming project in the city. Both Ajay and Riteish looked dapper. While Devgn went casual in a yellow shirt with a pair of blue denim pants, Deshmukh rocked a well-tailored mind green suit.

2. Kajol attended Tanvi The Great's promotional event with Anupam Kher

On April 28, 2025, the teaser of Tanvi: The Great was launched. At the promotional event of the film, Kajol arrived looking like the diva she is. The actress stunned in a white top, a matching jacket, and a black shirt. As for the director of the film, Anupam Kher came dressed in formal wear. The senior actors were joined by the female lead of the film, Shubhangi Dutt.

Advertisement

3. Esha Deol aces airport fashion

Bollywood actress Esha Deol never fails to impress the fashion police with her style sense. Yet again, she rocked a stunning ensemble as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini wore a printed blue shirt with baggy pants. She completed her look with a pair of loafers, reflective sunnies, and a luxurious handbag.

4. Sohail Khan jets off from Mumbai

Another celeb who was seen jetting off to an undisclosed location from Mumbai airport was Sohail Khan. The actor-producer wore a cute Mickey Mouse t-shirt with a pair of blue denim pants and brown shoes.

5. Huma Qureshi goes incognito at the airport

Huma Qureshi was also snapped departing from Mumbai airport. While the actress tried to go incognito by covering her face with a mask, the shutterbugs were quick to identify her. She wore comfy black and white attire for her travel expedition.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Varun Dhawan but Irrfan Khan was in Sriram Raghavan's mind for Badlapur; here's how VD came on board