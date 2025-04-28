Hit 3: Director Sailesh Kolanu has a message for under-18 audience as Nani starrer set to release on May 1

Nani’s next big release is the much-anticipated Telugu action drama HIT: The Third Case. The Sailesh Kolanu-directed flick will bring something new to the big screens and is grabbing all the attention. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an ‘A’ (Adult) rating, owing to its scenes and premise.

Recently, during the pre-release event for the movie, filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu took center stage as he addressed the under-18 audiences who won’t be able to see the film.

He highlighted that from the beginning they have been very clear about the show of violence and agreed that, as a result, it won’t be suitable for the audience under 18 years of age.

Sailesh said, “The film is going to be violent. So, for under-18 audiences, it may not be a suitable watch. So very responsibly, we’re telling, ‘Under-18 stay away from HIT 3’.”

For the untold, HIT 3’s release will clash with that of Suriya’s action-packed romantic drama Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. While makers of both films have openly discussed this impending clash, it seems they’re very cordial about it and have no qualms.

Coming back to Nani starrer, it is the third part of Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT franchise, after the previous two being helmed by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh.

Interestingly, both the former alumni of the film were present during the pre-release event, showcasing their support. That’s not all; in fact, Adivi Sesh is said to be having a special cameo in the cop drama as well.

In other news, buzz about Tamil actor Karthi continuing the lead of the film franchise after Nani has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

While the makers and actors have tried to maintain silence on it and have not really commented on the buzz, it seems fans simply have agreed to join the dots themselves and arrive at a verdict already.

