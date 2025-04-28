Anushka Sharma is ‘calming effect’ in Virat Kohli’s life, says Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan while talking about cricketer’s spiritual side

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most popular celebrity couples. Fans have seen glimpses of their spiritual journey, with the couple often being spotted at temples and kirtans. Sonal Chauhan, who rose to fame with Jannat, recently talked about the cricketer’s spiritual side and gave its credit to Anushka. Sonal called the actress a ‘calming effect’ in Virat’s life.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Sonal Chauhan was asked what she would say to Virat Kohli if she met him suddenly. In response, she said, “I would say Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, since he's right now being very religious.” Sonal shared that she had seen many videos showcasing Virat’s spiritual side.

In a statement from years ago, Virat Kohli had said, “Do I look the pooja-path types?” When Sonal was asked about his transformation from then to now, she expressed her belief that it was because of Anushka Sharma. Calling the NH10 actress the ‘right woman’ in Virat’s life, Sonal shared that Anushka was bringing out his spiritual side.

Sonal further stated that being around positive people had an influence on one’s personality. “I think she's a calming effect in his life,” she added.

Earlier in 2025, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visuals from their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan had gone viral on the internet. They were accompanied by their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. The couple was seen bowing down to the spiritual leader with folded hands to seek his blessings.

They have also attended kirtans by American vocalist Krishna Das many times in the past.

Virat Kohli is in India, where he is participating in the Indian Premier League 2025. His team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is currently at the top of the table. They won their match against the Delhi Capitals yesterday, April 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2022 movie Qala in a cameo appearance. She had shot for the biographical sports drama Chakda 'Xpress, but there is no update on whether the film will be released.

