Pooja Hegde wears 70-year-old recreated Kanjivaram silk saree with retta pettu border

It is no secret that Pooja Hegde loves her ethnic fits and has a beautiful collection of silk sarees. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in her South Indian styles, she surely knows her way around the traditional picks. She recently took to her social media to share pictures in a graceful silk saree, taking a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about her grandma. Let’s take a look at how she put this ensemble together.

Advertisement

The actor made a tasteful choice for the color palette in the hues of green and violet. Serving retro-glam, the fabric featured a small checkered design in gold. Showing off her super elegant fit, she revealed that it was a 70-year-old silk saree that she pulled from her vintage closet. She also mentioned how it made her nostalgic about her ‘Ajji’ (grandmother) and her Kanjivaram sarees.

The old-school silk saree featured a wide border in a dark violet shade with a gold-toned design on it. Beautifully draped around her, the Deva actor let the pallu fall loosely over her shoulder as she sat down for a pose. For the blouse, she picked a simple round neckline with slightly puffed sleeves. Complementing the saree, she opted for a violet-colored top with a thin, gold-shaded border.

Turning this into an indoor photoshoot, she obviously chose to stay barefoot. Reminiscing about her grandma, she talked about how it reminded her of the fresh smell of mallige (jasmine flowers) in the house and the smell of wet mud after the first rain, finding joy in the simple things in life.

Advertisement

For the accessories, Pooja Hegde adorned a dual-layered choker necklace in gold and simple earrings from the same set. She also fashioned a stack of green-colored bangles on both her wrists. For a vintage touch, she added a flower bracelet on her hand and in her hair as well. Going a little more ethnic, she put on a small bindi on her forehead.

Swaying on the more natural side for the makeup, the Beast actor opted for a nude but dewy makeup base. Keeping it shiny with a hint of highlighter, she also applied kohl and mascara to accentuate her eyes. For the final touches, she added a glossy pink lip shade to complete her look.

What do you think of Pooja’s retro glam?

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's lazy fashion look in a hoodie is too cool to ignore; take notes