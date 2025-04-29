Kota Factory 4: Mayur More clears air on upcoming season, says he related to his character's low phase in Jitendra Kumar-led show

Over the past three seasons, Kota Factory managed to gain a solid fan following of youngsters who not just related to the story, but also resonated with the characters. After its much-awaited third season arrived on Netflix on June 20 last year, fans are eager to watch Season 4 of the TV series. Actor Mayur More recently cleared the air around the upcoming season. He also spoke about relating to his character's low phase. Read on!

Advertisement

The last season of the popular TV series, Kota Factory, left the audience with a heavy heart. While the ending of the show didn’t hit at the upcoming season, its actor Mayur More now cleared the air about Kota Factory Season 4.

In an interview with OTT Play, he confirmed, “Yes, the season is confirmed, but release kab hoga yeh mujhe bhi nahi pata. Makers ko pooch (But I don’t know when it will release. You will have to ask the maker about it.)”

In the same interview, the young actor also spoke about the ending of Season 3, which made the audience sympathize with his character. Speaking his mind, More, who plays Vaibhav Pandey in the show, stated that he actually enjoyed the reactions of the fans who were left heartbroken with the way things ended for him in the last season.

He further added, “That was exactly how I was feeling in life at the time (like a failure). There were a lot of things happening in my personal and professional life, so I happened to relate to everything Vaibhav went through and how people reacted to him.”

Advertisement

Kota Factory Season 3 saw Jeetu Bhaiya (played by Jitendra Kumar) and Pandey go through a major change in their personal and professional life. To refresh your memory, Vaibhav fails to clear the cutoff for ITT JEE Advance, unlike his friends.

At the time when he is about to give up on his dreams, his encounter with Jeetu Bhaiya changes his decision and he enrolls himself in the repeaters batch of Aimers. On the other hand, Jeetu decides to leave Kota and take up the job offered by the Ministry of Education, Rajasthan. Reports suggest that Kota Factory Season 4 might hit screens in early 2026.

Are you excited for Kota Factory Season 4? Mayur More confirmed that Kota Factory Season 4 is in the offing. Are you excited to watch the next season of the popular TV series? Yes No

ALSO READ: Kota Factory Season 4: Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More’s TVF series to release in 2026? Here’s what we know