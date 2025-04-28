BTS’ J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams wins Best Music Spring at Fact Music Awards 2025

BTS' J-Hope’s track Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, recently won the Best Music: Spring award at The Fact Music Awards 2025. Released on March 7, 2025, it marked a significant step in BTS' J-Hope’s solo journey after his military service. The smooth mix of mellow pop and R&B, with Miguel’s soulful touch, caught the attention of listeners worldwide. This win adds another accolade to J-Hope’s career, highlighting his growth as an artist while he’s been away from the scene.

Advertisement

Netizens have been buzzing about the award win. One fan wrote, “J-Hope deserved this so much! 'Sweet Dreams' is everything. It’s been on repeat since it dropped, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Another shared, “Seeing J-Hope rise like this after his military service feels so rewarding. He’s come back stronger, and this win is well-deserved!” Others have pointed out how the track represents his personal growth and artistry. One tweet read, “Sweet Dreams is a whole vibe. It’s been amazing watching J-Hope evolve and return with such a beautiful song.”

Upon its release, Sweet Dreams quickly made a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at number 66. This success wasn’t just limited to the U.S., though. The song swiftly gained traction globally, with fans from all corners of the world streaming it in massive numbers. The song's popularity also set the stage for further success shortly.

Advertisement

BTS' J-Hope's Sweet Dreams earned over 3.3 million filtered streams on its first day alone. The song was the 5th highest new entry globally, a significant feat for any artist.

Additionally, it soared to the top of the iTunes charts in 79 countries within just 19 hours of its release, including major music markets such as the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Brazil. This rapid success is a testament to the loyalty of J-Hope's fans, who continue to support him and his music in every corner of the world.

Sweet Dreams is a laid-back, R&B-driven track with a catchy melody and lyrics that hit right in the feels. Miguel’s smooth, soulful vocals pair perfectly with BTS' J-Hope’s effortless flow, making the collaboration feel seamless and natural.

The chemistry between the two artists shines through, creating a vibe that’s been getting love from fans and critics alike. It’s the kind of track you can’t help but hit repeat on, with a mix of chill yet captivating energy that’s hard to ignore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope's Sweet Dreams debuts at No 66 on Billboard Hot 100; BLACKPINK's Jennie lands three songs in Ruby debut week