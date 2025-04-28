Kajal Aggarwal’s white dress for summer is perfect for everyday office wear

Kajal Aggarwal recently made her Bollywood comeback with Sikandar, and fans can’t get enough of her. Continuing to impress with her acting skills, she also knows how to serve fashionable looks. She was recently snapped in a beautiful white kurta set, delivering the perfect everyday fashion goals. Let’s take a closer look at how she put this outfit together.

The South-Indian diva chose a delicate white color palette, light enough to tackle the summer heat. She opted for a longline kurta, reminiscent of chikankari style. Designed over a thin fabric, the top was embroidered with floral threadwork in horizontal stripes. The full sleeves also featured a minimal design throughout.

With a V-neckline, the kurta featured a button-down closure and a lacy hem along the border with a beige-colored patch. Kajal paired the kurta with flowy palazzo pants that mirrored the similar design of the top. This simple yet elegant kurta set is perfect for everyday styles, offering a low-effort, chic look that works well for an office setting.

The Singham actor styled the set with a pair of slip-ons. For a modern touch, she chose strappy brown footwear with a thick base. To elevate the look, you can pair it with open-toed heels, or keep it casual with solid shoes. Ethnic-style sandals would also complete this ensemble beautifully.

Kajal Aggarwal embraced a minimalistic look, showcasing her straightened locks. She kept the rest of her appearance simple, opting for a no-makeup look. After moisturizing her face for a hydrating base, she finished with a lip balm. Proving her down-to-earth nature, she carried a hair tie on her wrist and skipped additional accessories.

On the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of her latest release alongside Salman Khan. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Kanaappa, where she plays the role of Goddess Parvati. Additionally, Kajal has several exciting projects lined up, including India 3 and The India Story.

What do you think of the actor’s simple look?

