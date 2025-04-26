EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan recalls being 'against' marriage counseling during separation from Reena Dutta; shares how he got convinced

Aamir Khan has always been honest about his personal life. He shares a good bond with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and talks about them fondly in interviews. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aamir recalled taking marriage counseling during separation from Reena. He revealed that he was initially ‘against’ it but was later convinced.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan talked about mental health. The superstar recalled his first experience with therapy. He said, “Main jab pehli dafa... therapy toh nahi thi woh (My first time… I wouldn’t call it therapy); I think it was more like counseling.”

Aamir continued, “Jab Reena aur main alag ho rahe the toh uss waqt hum log kareeban dedh saal ek marriage counselor ke paas gaye the. Toh woh mera pehla experience tha therapy, counseling ko le kar (When Reena and I were separating, we went to a marriage counselor for about a year and a half. So that was my first experience of therapy and counseling).”

Remembering how he initially felt about it, the 3 Idiots actor mentioned, “Aur mujhe yaad hai ki main uske sakht khilaaf tha. Maine Reena ko bola, ‘Mujhe nahi bolna kisi strange insaan ko ki mere kya jazbaat hain ya mera aapka rishta kya raha hai. Main kisi ajnabee ko kaise apne dil ki baat uske saamne kaise rakhun? (And I remember that I was strongly against it. I told Reena, ‘I don't want to tell any strange person what my feelings are or what our relationship has been. How can I tell my feelings to a stranger?’).”

Aamir Khan shared that Reena Dutta was the one to convince him to go for counseling. He stated, “Lekin Reena ne kaha, ‘Nahi humko jaana chahiye.’ Toh zaruri tha toh main bhi phir maan gaya (But Reena said, ‘No, we should go.’ Since it was necessary, I agreed).”

Talking about his experience, Aamir said, “Mera jo anubhav toh woh bilkul mere darr se alag nikla (My experience was completely different from my fears).” He revealed that he didn’t talk much the first time but started to trust the therapist after a few sessions.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

