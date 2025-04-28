5 hacks to style your bodycon dress like a pro

Bodycon dresses are the perfect choice for making a stylish statement with every step. Celebrities often choose them for a range of events, from parties to red carpet appearances. These dresses fit snugly, accentuating the body's shape beautifully. Observing how celebrities style them for various occasions gives us plenty of inspiration.

From hairstyle to footwear, here are 5 ways to style your bodycon dress and leave a lasting impression. Ready to dive in? Keep reading!

1. Tie-up hairstyles

Ananya Panday and Sara Tendulkar charmed us with their drop-dead gorgeous looks in stunning bodycon dresses, but it was their styling that truly made a statement. Ananya decided to tie her hair back into a sleek bun, leaving no loose strands for a polished finish, while Sara opted for a stylish ponytail.

A tie-up hairstyle plays a crucial role in keeping the focus on other details, perfectly highlighting your ensemble and features. It adds a touch of elegance, making it perfect for club nights with friends or dinner dates.

2. Chunky jewelry

Khushi Kapoor and Naomika Saran showed us how to enhance a bodycon look with bold jewelry pieces.

Khushi went for a bold gold statement choker and rings, while Naomika adorned herself with a gold necklace featuring multiple charms, a long thread necklace with a cylindrical gold locket, sparkling studs, and dainty bracelets. These accessories are perfect for adding extra glam to a party look.

3. Layer it up

Tamannaah Bhatia and Priyanka Chopra showed us that a bodycon dress can be styled effortlessly with smart layers, depending on the vibe you want to create.

Tamannaah added a black and white striped blazer to her sleek black dress for a refined look, while Priyanka threw on a bold black leather jacket, creating a sassy, edgy vibe. With this styling tip, you can easily revamp your old bodycon dress and make it look brand new.

4. Statement accessories

Shraddha Kapoor wore a simple black dress featuring a sleeveless design and a square neckline. What enhanced her look even more was the bright orange bag she carried in her arms.

Similarly, Sara Tendulkar slipped into a simple grey bodycon dress but styled it with a classy YSL sling bag over her shoulder. These two style icons, with their pro-level styling, proved that even a simple dress can be elevated with statement accessories like a classy bag, effortlessly leaving a lasting impression.

5. Boots or heels for party look

For the final tip on styling your bodycon dress, you can easily transform your look from badass to elegant depending on the type of footwear you choose. Disha Patani channeled full-on sassy queen energy by styling her bodycon dress with shiny-finish boots, whereas Janhvi Kapoor kept her look elegant with heels.

It’s best to choose your footwear based on the occasion. For example, if you're heading out for a party and plan to dance your heart out, black boots would be the perfect choice. On the other hand, if you're planning a date night, slipping into a pair of high heels would be ideal.

So girls, next time you're planning to wear a bodycon dress and want to style it a bit differently than usual, don't forget whom to rely on. Your favorite style icons have already dropped major styling tips that can elevate your look in no time. Take notes!

