Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi starrer nets Rs 2 crore on first Sunday

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s latest film, Ground Zero, hit the big screens very recently on April 25, 2025. This latest real-life inspired action-thriller features Emraan Hashmi playing a BSF officer for the first time in his career. As the film has run past its opening weekend, it collected Rs 2 crore on Day 3.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Ground Zero started very dull, with Rs 1.20 crore net on its opening Friday. Though it rose to Rs 1.80 crore on Day 2, it collected nearly a similar sum of Rs 2 crore on Day 3.

While the film's Day 3 net did grow due to it being a Sunday, the growth margin drastically reduced to just 11 percent. The film's 3-day India net cume now stands at Rs 5 crore.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.80 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 5 crore

The Emraan Hashmi film has been welcomed with minimal pre-release hype or advance booking numbers in theaters. However, the highly mixed response has resulted in a below-average box office performance. With Monday and the rest of the weekdays approaching, the film may see a heavy downfall if it continues with the same response.

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero also stars Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in leading roles. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar as his first ever theatrically released Hindi film. Ground Zero is based on an operation against terrorists following the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. This operation is led by Emraan Hashmi as the BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey.

With its release, the film is facing tough competition from several fronts, including Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, which are already running in cinemas. Additionally, the iconic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna was also re-released on the same day as Ground Zero.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

