Samara OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Rahman's Malayalam sci-fi film online in India after nearly 2 years

Samara is a Malayalam sci-fi thriller that originally hit the big screens in 2023. Directed by Charles Joseph, the film received mixed reviews at the box office, though performances by Rahman and Bharath were widely praised. While it was available online for international audiences, the movie is now set to make its digital debut in India nearly two years later.

When and where to watch Samara

Samara will start streaming on Manorama Max from April 30. Making the announcement on social media, the OTT giant wrote, "The thriller movie 'Samara' in which Rahman, Bharat, Sanjana Deepu, Binoj Villya, Rahul Madhav directed for the first time by Charles Joseph will be in the lead roles in Manorama Max from April 30th.."

Official trailer and plot of Samara

Samara follows the story of Dr. Alan, a former army doctor who lives a quiet life in the mountains. His peaceful world changes when his daughter, Jani, comes to visit. Soon after, strange and dangerous events start happening to her. At the same time, police officer Antony arrives in the area to investigate a series of disturbing murders.

Together, Alan and Antony discover that a deadly virus is at the center of it all. This virus, created during World War II, turns people into violent, uncontrollable creatures. The only known cure lies with an elderly woman living in Germany. As they dig deeper, Alan and Antony uncover a bigger terrorist conspiracy tied to the virus. Alan also learns that his own past is closely linked to the threat they are facing. Now, they must act fast to stop the virus from spreading before it leads to widespread chaos.

Cast and crew of Samara

Samara is directed and written by Charles Joseph. The film is produced by M. K. Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath. It stars Rahman, Bharath, and Binoj Villya in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Sinu Sidharth.

