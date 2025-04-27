EXCLUSIVE: Kesari Chapter 2's Krish Rao aka Pargat Singh reveals why he couldn't watch his film co-starring Akshay Kumar in theaters; WATCH

Krish Rao, the young actor who played Pargat Singh in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, opened up in an exclusive conversation with us about why he was unable to watch his own film in theaters. Krish, currently 16 years old, explained, "Actually, as it's (Kesari 2) an A-rated film, so...my parents have watched it, but I didn't get the chance."



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India grants an 'A' certificate to films, meant strictly for adult audiences, typically those aged 18 and older. Such a rating usually means the film contains "mature themes, strong language, intense violence or explicit scenes that are not considered suitable for younger viewers". Since Kesari Chapter 2 received an A certification, Krish, being underage, could not legally watch his debut film on the big screen.



Despite not being able to experience his performance in theaters, Krish cherished his time working on the project, especially alongside Akshay Kumar. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he shared, "It feels great, it's my dream to work with him, I feel like it's my dream come true."

Krish also spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his experience while filming Kesari 2. Reflecting on his first day on a major movie set, he called it "a whirlwind of emotions". "On the first day, I was a mix of everything: nervousness, happiness, full of excitement. Just stepping onto that set felt like a dream turning real," he said. Though it was his first big-budget Hindi film, Krish felt an instant connection to the project and the character of Pargat Singh.

One of the highlights of his experience was the support he received from Akshay Kumar on set. Krish revealed, "Before the shoot, I’d always heard how fun, humble and down-to-earth Akshay sir is, and experiencing that firsthand was amazing. What really stayed with me was how he watched every scene shot each day, and the next day, he’d come up to me and praise my performance."



Krish, in the same interview, further shared that he also underwent intense action training at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios to prepare for the dramatic sequences depicting the tragic events at Jallianwala Bagh. Shooting at historic locations like Dehradun and Delhi further added authenticity to the project, though Rao mentioned that due to the tight shooting schedule, he did not get much time to explore the cities.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh serves as a powerful follow-up to the 2019 film Kesari. While the first installment focused on the Battle of Saragarhi, the sequel shifts focus to the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

