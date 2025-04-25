Over the last 20 years, Siddharth Anand has become one of the leading filmmakers of Indian Cinema with films like Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang, War, Pathaan and Fighter under his kitty. With Fighter in 2024, Sid opened his own banner, Marflix with his wife Mamta Anand, and has entered the mold of a producer. While Jewel Thief fronted by Saif Ali Khan releases today, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain (Known for Uunchai, and Nagzilla) are joining hands on an international thriller based on the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Advertisement

Sources confirm that the pre-production of the film is going on in full swing, and the duo of Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain have signed Vikrant Massey to play the lead role. “Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, scheduled to go on floors in July. The prep work is currently going on in full swing in Colombia, and the makers intend to bring in an international cast and crew from LA to depict the true story from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film is set against the backdrop of an inspiring story of how Colombia’s brutal 52-year-long civil war was resolved by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “This is a largely untold chapter of modern peace-building. With White, Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain intend to seek spotlight on how ancient Indian wisdom played a pivotal role in resolving one of history’s longest-running conflicts. The film brings lesser known story of peace and humanity on the big screen,” the source shared.

Advertisement

The film will be produced by Marflix Pictures with Mahaveer Jain Films. Renowned Ad-Filmmaker, Montoo Bassi will be directing the film, which is co-produced by Peacecraft Pictures. The source concluded, “Vikrant Massey will undergo a remarkable transformation for his part in White and has already started his process for the same. He has also met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and is imbibing his body language in real life. The film will be produced in Hindi, English, and Spanish , targeting a global cinema-going audience. The makers aim to dub it in several other international languages.”

White is all set to roll from July 2025 and hit the big screen in 2026. Mahaveer Jain Films are all set to roll with White and Nagzilla in 2025, whereas Siddharth Anand will be directing King with Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwala signs on for Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3; To play a cop