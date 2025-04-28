Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal’s family drama records MASSIVE first Sunday, grosses Rs 9 crore

Marking the return of Mohanlal and Shobhana together after a long gap of 20 years, Thudarum has been setting fire to the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. Touted to be a family drama, the Tharun Moorthy-directed movie met with positive word-of-mouth, thus performing like a juggernaut at the box office.

Advertisement

Thudarum records biggest day of business on Day 3, clocks Rs 9 crore

After taking a banger start of Rs 5.10 crore, Thudarum witnessed a good jump on its following day and collected Rs 7 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 12.10 crore at the Kerala box office. According to the estimates, the family entertainer has gone bonkers on its first Sunday as the movie stormed a massive Rs 9 crore on Day 3.

The Mohanlal starrer wrapped its opening weekend at a staggering total of Rs 21.10 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. Looking at the superlative trend of Thudarum, one can expect a box office carnage throughout its run.

Thudarum is all set to emerge as the second back-to-back blockbuster for Mohanlal after L2 Empuraan. It is worth noting that Thudarum is a relatively smaller movie than L2E, devoid of any franchise value or nostalgia factor. Whatever the movie is doing at the box office, it is a testament to the superstardom of Lalettan and the positive audience reception of the film.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 9 crore (est.) Total Rs 21.10 crore

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.