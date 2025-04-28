Baahubali Re-Release Vicky Kaushal Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Akshay Kumar Tourist Family Bhavika Sharma Ground Zero Box Office Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,500 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt

Kajol aces another corporate ensemble, this time bringing a feminine touch to her formal look.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 28, 2025  |  04:06 PM IST |  3K
Kajol
Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,500 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt. PC: Varinder

90s diva and current trailblazer Kajol boasts a three-decade fashion timeline, with a range of stunning sartorial choices. From heart-pounding saree slays to impressive corporate looks, the actress constantly impresses across various fashion genres. Her latest appearance was no different, as she styled a black and white formal fit for the screening of Anupam Kher’s new movie, Tanvi the Great.

Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,500 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt. PC: Varinder

The Do Patti actress stole the spotlight as she delivered a bold and beautiful corp-core fashion moment. Kajol wore a three-piece ensemble to the event, showcasing ‘feminine formals at their best.’ Accessorized with stylish stilettos and trendy accessories, she graced the scene with unparalleled style and panache.

Acing the boss-lady look, Kajol wore an ivory blazer from the brand Lovebirds, priced at Rs 24,500. The contemporary-style, single-breasted blazer was a perfect choice to honor the event with a polished touch. Its thigh-length formal fit featured lapel collars with pointed shoulders, adding a unique edge to her ensemble. The understated blazer was elevated with a feminine touch, thanks to the abstract-art rose appliqué embroidered on one side.

Continuing with the feminine flair, the Tribhanga muse paired the tailored blazer with a straight-fit black skirt. The ankle-length wrap-around skirt perfectly complemented her power-chic look, accentuating her elegance.

Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,500 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt. PC: Varinder

Staying in line with the black and white theme of her outfit, Kajol opted for white sling-back stilettos, adding an elevated elegance to her OOTD.

Mrs. Devgn kept her accessories minimal and trendy, choosing just a pair of golden circular earrings.

Looking fresh and ravishing, Kajol sported soft night glam makeup with a warm, glowing base, golden shimmery eyeshadows, and matte nude lipstick.

Overall, with her new formal ensemble, Kajol proved that formals with subtle hints of femininity can truly elevate a corporate-chic look.

Credits: Varinder
