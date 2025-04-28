Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,500 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt

90s diva and current trailblazer Kajol boasts a three-decade fashion timeline, with a range of stunning sartorial choices. From heart-pounding saree slays to impressive corporate looks, the actress constantly impresses across various fashion genres. Her latest appearance was no different, as she styled a black and white formal fit for the screening of Anupam Kher’s new movie, Tanvi the Great.

The Do Patti actress stole the spotlight as she delivered a bold and beautiful corp-core fashion moment. Kajol wore a three-piece ensemble to the event, showcasing ‘feminine formals at their best.’ Accessorized with stylish stilettos and trendy accessories, she graced the scene with unparalleled style and panache.

Acing the boss-lady look, Kajol wore an ivory blazer from the brand Lovebirds, priced at Rs 24,500. The contemporary-style, single-breasted blazer was a perfect choice to honor the event with a polished touch. Its thigh-length formal fit featured lapel collars with pointed shoulders, adding a unique edge to her ensemble. The understated blazer was elevated with a feminine touch, thanks to the abstract-art rose appliqué embroidered on one side.

Continuing with the feminine flair, the Tribhanga muse paired the tailored blazer with a straight-fit black skirt. The ankle-length wrap-around skirt perfectly complemented her power-chic look, accentuating her elegance.

Staying in line with the black and white theme of her outfit, Kajol opted for white sling-back stilettos, adding an elevated elegance to her OOTD.

Mrs. Devgn kept her accessories minimal and trendy, choosing just a pair of golden circular earrings.

Looking fresh and ravishing, Kajol sported soft night glam makeup with a warm, glowing base, golden shimmery eyeshadows, and matte nude lipstick.

Overall, with her new formal ensemble, Kajol proved that formals with subtle hints of femininity can truly elevate a corporate-chic look.

