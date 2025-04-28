Kim Sae Ron's final project Guitar Man releases OST; director hopes for late actor's 'grand comeback'

Actress Kim Sae Ron filmed two projects, Guitar Man and Everyday We Are, before her tragic passing at 24. With her demise, those two become her last-ever works. Guitar Man is a music film that also stars Lee Sun Jung. It reportedly wrapped filming in November 2024 and recently, on April 28, the production team released the music video for its main OST, A World Without Pain. Following that, the movie and OST's creator commented on how the MV's earnings will be utilized, as reported by K-media outlet Chosun Biz.

Guitar Man's OST, titled A World Without Pain, was written and composed by featured artist Lee Sun Jung, who also co-directed and produced the film. The movie follows a talented guitarist who becomes part of an underground band called Volcano. He will have interesting relationship dynamics with the female lead, Yoo Jin, played by Kim Sae Ron. In the newly released music video of A World Without Pain, the actress aptly portrays several emotions, including happiness, sorrow and satisfaction, showcasing her acting prowess.

Following the release of the 4 minute 27 second MV, director Lee Sun Jung recalled his time with Kim Sae Ron, stating, “She brought so much bright energy and passion to the set. I truly hoped for her to make a grand comeback." His words showed appreciation for the late actress and his attempt at helping her return to the entertainment industry following her career break due to the 2022 DUI incident. He further mentioned, "I wish she finds happiness in a world without pain, just like the title of the OST."

Besides talking about the actress, he also revealed how they were going to utilize the money they earned from the music video. "All revenue from the Guitar Man original soundtrack will be donated to the Korea Life Respect Hope Center." The decision might have been made to honor the deceased actress. The movie is reportedly expected to hit the theaters at the end of May 2025, and the OST release adds to the eager wait of Kim Sae Ron's fans.

