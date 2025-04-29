Bollywood Newswrap, April 28: Shah Rukh Khan gears up for Met Gala debut; Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur and others receive Padma Shri

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up for his Met Gala debut. Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur, and other Bollywood celebs receive the prestigious Padma Shri award. Take a look at some of the big headlines of the day!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 28, 2025:

1. Shah Rukh Khan to grace the Met Gala 2025

According to popular Instagram accounts, Diet Sabya, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make his Met Gala debut in 2025. Moreover, his outfit will reportedly be designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A post by the fashion watchdog read, “We at DietSabya can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar - making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand).”

2. Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur, and others receive the Padma Shri award

At the Padma Awards 2025, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, singer Arijit Singh, the late Pankaj Udhas, singer Jaspinder Narula, actors Ashok Saraf, Anant Nag, Ajith Kumar, vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, music composer Ricky Kej, folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, devotional singer Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale and others were honored at the Padma Awards 2025 ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

3. Preity Zinta, Virat Kohli showed each other photos of their children

During an AMA session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), Preity Zinta said she and Virat Kohli showed each other photos of their children during IPL 2025. The actress shared, “We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them! Time does fly... When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire — today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father.”

4. Kahaani 3, Queen 2, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 are in the writing stage

On April 28, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kahaani 3 and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 are in the writing stage. Moreover, the Queen 2 script is locked.

5. Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note for wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao gushed over his wife, actor Patralekhaa, after watching her performance in her recent movie, Phule. He took to Instagram and penned, “@patralekhaa words cannot express my emotions after seeing your performance in #Phule. I'm really impressed to see you play Savitribai Phule ji, which is such a difficult role to portray. You are really a true artist, and I have seen that in #Citylights, #IC814, and now #Phule.”

