Thudarum Worldwide Box Office 1st Weekend: Mohanlal, Shobhana's return gets THUNDEROUS start; grosses around Rs 70 crore in 3 days

Headlined by Mohanlal and Shobhana, the latest Malayalam movie Thudarum is ripping the box office apart. The Tharun Moorthy-directed family entertainer has recorded a banger opening weekend, thanks to the superlative word-of-mouth and the popular audience demand.

Thudarum mania begins, grosses Rs 70 crore in first weekend

Billed as a family drama, Thudarum switched gears in its second half and offered the much-loved intense side of Lalettan, making it a perfect treat for the cinema-going audience. The movie kickstarted its box office journey by raking in Rs 17 crore on Day 1, becoming the fourth biggest opener of Mohanlal ever.

Advertisement

The Tharun Moorthy directorial further jumped on its second day and stormed Rs 25 crore. According to the estimates, the Mohanlal starrer went bonkers on its third day and fetched a solid Rs 27 crore to Rs 28 crore, bringing the three-day total to an astonishing Rs 70 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Thudarum recorded the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for a Malayalam movie, only behind L2 Empuraan. This is an incredible achievement for a non-franchise, less-hyped family entertainer. The movie will now march towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how many days it takes to enter this coveted club.

Day-wise worldwide box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 17 crore 2 Rs 25 crore 3 Rs 27 - 28 crore (est.) Total Rs 70 crore (est.)

Watch Thudarum trailer:

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.