Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office 19 Days: Naslen starrer slows down as Thudarum takes charge; grosses Rs 36 crore by third weekend
Naslen's sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana registered a good hold against the new weekend release, Thudarum. The movie grossed Rs 36 crore by the end of third weekend.
Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, is holding up well against the new release this weekend. The Vishu 2025 release is now running in its third weekend and is expected to stay in cinemas for a couple of weeks, thanks to its steady box office trend. The sports drama closed its third weekend by clocking over Rs 36 crore at the Kerala box office.
Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 30 lakh on 3rd Sunday; Cume reaches Rs 36 crore
Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana recently crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala. The movie faced a significant dent by the arrival of Thudarum in cinemas this weekend. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 1.35 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs 30 lakh coming on the third Sunday.
It will be interesting to see how far the Naslen movie can go from here on.
Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Gross Kerala Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 2.65 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2.70 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.90 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 0.30 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 36 crore
Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
