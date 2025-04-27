Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office 19 Days: Naslen starrer slows down as Thudarum takes charge; grosses Rs 36 crore by third weekend

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, is holding up well against the new release this weekend. The Vishu 2025 release is now running in its third weekend and is expected to stay in cinemas for a couple of weeks, thanks to its steady box office trend. The sports drama closed its third weekend by clocking over Rs 36 crore at the Kerala box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 30 lakh on 3rd Sunday; Cume reaches Rs 36 crore

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana recently crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala. The movie faced a significant dent by the arrival of Thudarum in cinemas this weekend. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 1.35 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs 30 lakh coming on the third Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how far the Naslen movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.00 crore Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore Day 17 Rs 0.55 crore Day 18 Rs 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 36 crore

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

