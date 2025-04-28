Ananya Panday styles backless dress with Rs 6,48,100 Chanel shopping bag on Italy trip

Scrolling through Ananya’s travel diaries, there’s no denying that the actress never forgets two things on her trips—an A-line dress and her Chanel bag. The diva is currently on a fairytale-esque trip to Italy, making us envious, one dreamy snap at a time. And although we can’t stop thinking about wandering in Italy, it’s Ananya’s yellow A-line dress that we have our eyes on.

Posing against the backdrop of a heart-stirring backdrop of Lake Como, Panday wore a twirly midi dress, setting the ultimate travel fashion goals. The CTRL actress’s yellow dress featured a scooped neckline, with strappy sleeves, and a backless pattern, exuding princess vibes. The stretchy dress featured a crinkly fabric, making it travel-friendly and comfy. The sun-kissed yellow flair featured a cinched bodice with a flared ankle-length skirt, adding to its twirly appeal.

Going for the gold-girly aesthetic, the actress accessorized her fit with small golden hoops, keeping her look understated yet charming. Strolling in the sun-soaked streets of Italy, Ananya tucked her hair back with black-framed sunglasses.

However, the main highlight of the Kesari: Chapter 2 actress’s OOTD was her small tote bag from Chanel’s Cruise 2024/25 collection. The alluring picnic-perfect tote bag featured a delicate palette with Beige, White, Blue, and Yellow shades. The cotton crochet & gold accented bag maintained the signature style of the luxury brand and came with a hefty price tag of Rs 6,48,100.

Ananya Panday rounded up her look with comfy-chic loafers in beige. The ventilated shoes added to the actress’s travel flair.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress skipped any make-up for her wanderlust style and tossed her hair freely in open strands, keeping her look as natural as it could be.

In the heartwarming series of her dreamy Italy posts, Ananya also shared a snap of another outfit. The actress flaunted a cool fit featuring a black satin shirt with embellished buttons and denim jeans boasting ‘Coco’ lettering embroidered below the pocket.

