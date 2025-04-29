Paresh Rawal says Salman Khan is full of 'mannerisms' unlike Aamir Khan, praises Shah Rukh Khan's performance in THIS film

Paresh Rawal, known for his versatile performances in Bollywood, recently reflected on his experience working with the three biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. In a conversation with The Lallantop, Rawal offered rare insights into the distinct approaches each of the Khans brings to their craft.

When asked about his personal preference among the three, Paresh Rawal admitted that he liked Aamir Khan better when it came to working together. According to Rawal, Aamir Khan does not rely on gestures or mannerisms to deliver his performances; instead, he focuses on the purity of his craft. Rawal appreciated this subtle and honest approach, highlighting Aamir’s commitment to portraying characters without resorting to stylized behavior.

Speaking about Salman Khan, Rawal described him as "full of it" when it comes to mannerisms, but clarified that it is precisely this quality that makes Salman a natural performer. He praised Salman's innate charm and charisma, saying it adds a different flavor to his performances and resonates strongly with audiences.

Turning to Shah Rukh Khan, Rawal emphasized the superstar’s remarkable tenacity. Referring to SRK’s role in Swades, he noted how the actor completely disappeared into his character, offering a performance so authentic that viewers could forget they were watching Shah Rukh Khan. Rawal admired this transformation and acknowledged SRK's ability to embody his roles with earnestness.

However, Paresh Rawal made it clear that acting should not be judged by hierarchies such as superior or inferior. In his words, "Sum total, acting mein koi bada, superior, inferior, ghatiya, great nahi hai," meaning there are no absolute ranks in the acting world. He emphasized that every actor brings something unique and valuable to the table, and each should be respected for their strengths.

Paresh Rawal has a few projects lined up, including Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. He has worked in the Hindi film industry for over four decades and has appeared in over 200 films. Known for playing a wide range of roles, from comic characters in Hera Pheri and Welcome to serious roles in movies like Sardar and Oh My God, he has also received the National Film Award and Padma Shri.

