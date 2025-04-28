Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Shawn Brady Risk It All to Save Bo?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 28, reveal an emotional rollercoaster as Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) delivers devastating news about Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). As friends and family struggle to cope, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) gears up for a dangerous mission that could be Bo’s only hope.

After a heartbreaking call from Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Shawn learns the crushing truth — Bo is dying. As he struggles to process the news, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) will offer her support and a shoulder to lean on. Meanwhile, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will return from their Estonia trip only to face more devastation as Kayla updates them on Bo’s rapidly declining condition.

While the situation seems bleak, hope will glimmer in the form of an experimental drug. Desperate to save his father, Shawn will spearhead a bold plan to steal the drug, recruiting Steve to help carry out the risky mission.

Elsewhere in Salem, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) will seek advice from Marlena after having second thoughts about adopting a child with Chanel. Marlena, valuing honesty, will encourage Johnny to be truthful, even though it means breaking Chanel’s heart. Johnny’s confession that he can’t go through with the adoption will leave Chanel devastated, setting up major drama ahead.

On a lighter note, Tate Black (Leo Howard) will plan a sweet surprise for Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd). Despite Sophia’s pregnancy, she’ll be thrilled when Tate invites her to prom, giving them both a reason to celebrate in the midst of the chaos. Still, Tate’s optimism about their future may be tested as Johnny’s decision sends shockwaves through their adoption plans.

With life, love, and loyalty hanging by a thread, Days of Our Lives promises an episode full of heartbreak and hope. As Shawn races against time and Johnny faces tough choices, fans can expect powerful moments that could change everything in Salem.