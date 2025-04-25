EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan; Filming begins in June

Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Ekta Kapoor on a rooted mythological thriller to be directed by TVF fame Deepak Mishra. Soon after, the makers made an official announcement with the title Vvan. Ever since then, there has been excitement among the fans to know more about the project. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepak Mishra and Ekta Kapoor have locked the female lead of Vvan.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Tamannaah Bhatia has signed on for this high-on-drama feature film, set against the backdrop of a folklore deep-rooted in Hindu Mythology. “Tamannaah Bhatia is on a signing spree. After Ranger, Rakesh Maria Biopic, and No Entry 2, she has signed on for director Deepak Mishra’s next, Vann. The film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025, and will hit the big screen in 2026,” revealed a source. Vvan would mark the first collaboration of Tamannaah with Siddharth Malhotra.

The source further added that Tamannaah has a very well written part in the film, that has a lot of scope for performance. “Tamannaah is excited to step into the world of mythology, set in the central part of India. She will be undergoing a diction training with Sidharth Malhotra for her role in the film. Vvan will be shot in real locations, and the makers have already started the pre-production to identify the forest areas. A large chunk of this film is set in a forest,” the source added.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is presently completing the last leg of Dinesh Vijan-produced Param Sundari, followed by Vvan, and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next with Mahaveer Jain. He is also doing Race 3 with Saif Ali Khan and in talks for director Saran Sharma’s next with Karan Johar. Tamannaah Bhatia on the other hand is currently juggling between Ranger and Rakesh Maria Biopic, and then move on to No Entry 2 and Vvan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey to play Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain’s White; To target global audience