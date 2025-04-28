Palak Tiwari stuns like real-life doll in black mini dress and lace-up heels, serving major party fashion inspo

If there’s one thing Palak Tiwari is consistent with, it’s delivering jaw-dropping looks. Her choice of outfits and styling has truly been enchanting. And girls, her Sunday night (27th April) was absolutely stunning—we just can’t take our eyes off her. She looked like a cute doll in a black mini dress, and every detail is worth taking note of. Ready to take a closer look at her ensemble? Keep reading!

Advertisement

For the glamorous night, she slipped into a gorgeous strapless black mini dress, keeping her look simple yet elegant. Cinching at the waist, the dress gracefully cascaded into a full-flare skirt. But what really caught our attention was the net fabric at the bottom, adorned with sparkling details that instantly drew the eye. And another adorable touch was the cute flower design at the waist in shades of pink, yellow, and white, which we almost missed.

This Palak Tiwari-inspired party outfit was perfect for making a statement without being too flashy. With her latest look, the actress added just the right amount of edge, exactly what we expect from a style icon. It’s a standout piece that we all wish we could add to our wardrobes.

When it comes to accessories, she kept it simple and elegant. Palak chose layered cool bracelets on her wrist, which perfectly complemented her look, along with understated stud earrings that tied everything together. Another key element that enhanced her party vibes was the pink strappy lace-up heels, which definitely stole the show—and we can’t help but notice them.

Advertisement

Her skin looked flawless with a radiant base, accentuating her facial features with a blush glow on her cheekbones, defined brows, a highlighter shine, and nude-shade lipstick that completed the look to perfection. Her hair was left open, styled in loose waves and parted in the middle.

As always, Palak Tiwari made a bold style statement, keeping her look classy and elegant. She gave a simple party a cute touch with her doll-like appearance, achieved with a mini dress, minimal makeup, and striking accessories. Her party look is definitely one to take notes from!

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri’s HOT look in Rs 5,103 bandeau bikini top and mini-skirt has us dreaming of beach getaway