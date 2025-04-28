Resident Playbook Ep 5-6 Review: Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won’s love story couldn’t progress any slower

Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won are residents at the famed Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. After a slow start, as the third week rolls around, the gears are definitely turning, and we only hope they’ll make it run faster. Resident Playbook has been banking on the crowd pull with Hospital Playlist.

The same has continued once again this week, as Yoo Yeon Seok makes a brief appearance in the role of Ahn Jeong Won, assistant professor of pediatric surgery, and a philanthropist. Albeit brief, we could almost hear the cheers from the audience over the appearance of a trusted face.

That is not to say that the actors from the show are not growing on us. The heartwarming stories, a classic of director Shin Won Ho, make a grand return in the form of patients’ troubles being taken care of in the most well-crafted scenarios, complex diseases being detected like a miracle.

However, the one aspect the show still fails to develop is the romance arc involving Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won’s characters. After not revealing Ku Do Won’s reaction after a handholding surprise with Oh Yi Young, the progress is slower than snail’s pace, and while the series is no stranger to taking its time to run its love stories, it seems awkwardly slow this time around.

It’s not all bad, however, as the exchange of cuss words and a consequent romantic park moment have given us hope for the future. Kang You Seok, whose Um Jae Il has been pretty much in the background so far, has finally found his footing and is proceeding to the front of the race line.

On the other hand, we’re also expecting more hidden references to the original show, Hospital Playlist, and cameo appearances from the famed actors.

