Alaya F’s Rs 1,55,000 yellow sharara look is all you need as modern haldi outfit for BFFs wedding

Scrolling through Alaya F’s fashion feed, one can confidently conclude that the diva has a knack for taking risks with her sartorial endeavors. The actress often wears out-of-the-box outfits that command attention for being unique and inspiring. Yet again, the young starlet proved that she isn’t afraid of trying out unconventional wear as she flaunts a knitted sharara for the poolside party look, and we’re mesmerized. So, let’s take some notes to create this look. Shall we?

Alaya F took to Instagram to post her sun-kissed, daisy-drenched style, leaving her fans swooning. The 27-year-old actress posed slinkily against the backdrop of a blazing sun, looking like a bedazzling enchantress. Alaya wore an ethnic pick from the brand Kamaali Couture, titled Blaine, and it came with a hefty price tag of Rs 1,55,000.

The style maven’s neo-ethnic attire was a sweet juxtaposition of tradition and seaside inspiration, as the outfit featured an intricate, almost fish-net-like structure. The bodice of her sharara ditched the traditional sartorial tailoring and embodied a modern silhouette with various unique details. The halter-neck-inspired neckline of the dress was closed at the throat, skipping the usual deep neckline pattern. The notched hemline of the top and the extended knitted fabric as off-the-shoulder sleeves gave the structural bodice a sultry and beguiling appeal. Furthermore, the blouse featured two trains of mesh fabric extending from the back, creating a wing-like structure for a mesmerizing look.

The matching sharara pants were sartorial craft at its best, as the designer piece featured a mermaid-scale silhouette, sultrily cinched at the thighs before cascading into flared bottoms. The high-rise ethnic pants set the perfect tone for festive vibes.

The sunflower-esque yellow sharara set was not plain net and tulle blend; the couture boasted floral patterns and was made with alluring white pearls, adding a hint of dazzle to Alaya’s fit.

Keeping up with the beachside belle aesthetic, the Srikanth actress accessorized her ethnic outfit with a stack of seashells and golden bracelets. Skipping any earrings, the fashionista wore gold ear cuffs, sparking up her look with gilded accents.

To endure the festivities on the sunny day, the actress wore retro oval sunglasses rimmed with golden frames.

In a nutshell, Alaya F was a seaside enchantress in her sun-kissed ensemble, setting the perfect vibe and new-age fashion inspo for the haldi party.

