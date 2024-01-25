Fighter Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Sussanne Khan calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer a 'mega movie'
Sussanne Khan who had come to support Hrithik Roshan with their kids at the screening last night just took to her Instagram stories to review the Siddharth Anand film. She wrote, "Big congratulations to @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone Faaaaaabulious mega movie!"
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan arrive to support the star at the Fighter screening.
Last night at the celebrity screening of Fighter in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan arrived in full swag to support Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the entire team.