Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok looks precious in military uniform photos from his enlistment; see here

Byeon Woo Seok is currently one of the most popular K-drama actors worldwide, thanks to his commendable performance as the lead of the ongoing drama Lovely Runner. Amidst his newfound fame, some old photos from his military enlistment have found their way back to the internet world and fans are head over heels for his adorable charm.

Byeon Woo Seok's old military photos win hearts for his adorable charm

Recently, a few photos of Byeon Woo Seok resurfaced online, which captured the irresistible charm of the young Lovely Runner actor. He looks extremely handsome in military uniform, making fans go gaga over his visuals.

Check out Byeon Woo Seok’s photos in Military form here:

Discover more about Byeon Woo Seok's early military enlistment

Unlike most actors, Byeon Woo Seok completed his military service at a young age It's a relief for the fans as he will continue to showcase his acting skills even after Lovely Runner, possibly without any break. According to reports, he enlisted for mandatory military service back in 2013.

Notably, South Korean military law states that every male citizen should join the service before they turn 30. As a 1991-born, Byeon Woo Seok was only 22 years old when he enlisted. It was also before his acting debut in 2016. After getting discharged, he kickstarted his official career as a model.

In an interview, he later revealed at that time, he was young and didn’t have much work to do, hence he decided to serve in the military.

Reportedly, he joined the civil defense, serving in the 37th Division in Jeungpyeong, Chungbuk. Regarding his relatively early military enlistment, he said that it helped in his personal growth.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is currently starring as the lead character in tvN’s ongoing drama Lovely Runner. He plays the role of Ryu Sun Jae, an erstwhile swimming champion and a top member of the popular fictional band ECLIPSE.

In this rom-com drama, he co-stars actress Kim Hye Yoon and their on-screen chemistry is being met with much love and praise from the viewers.

Aside from this drama, he also starred in an antagonist role in Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, Moonshine, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and more. In addition, In 2022, he gained recognition for his lead role in Kim Yoo Jung starrer film 20th Century Girl.

