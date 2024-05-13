Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been gracing the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades. One of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars, she is famous globally for her incredible acting prowess and her stunning beauty.

Aishwarya has never backed down from appearing in unconventional high-fashion looks. Whether it is daring beauty choices or unusual exaggerated silhouettes, her Cannes fashion looks have earned her accolades and raised eyebrows over the years.

4 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks that have created viral fashion moments and still spur conversations

Aishwarya Rai’s lavender pout for her floral Cannes 2016 look

One of Aishwarya’s 2016 Cannes look was a pastel floral gown by Rami Kadi, which she matched with a daring glam of smokey eyes and purple tone lips. The elegant pale pink off-the-shoulder Bardot gown was embellished with petite florals and vines in purple and green.

Aishwarya's glam played off the colors of her gown but instead of keeping it pretty and delicate, she sported a sleek ponytail, smoldering black smokey eyes, and a vivid lavender lip that went down as one of her most unexpected and controversial looks.

She kept the jewels to a bare minimum, accessorizing only with two statement rings on the fingers of each hand. It was clear with this viral look that Ash doesn’t play safe on the red carpet but she received her fair share of criticism for her bold lip color that the audience felt took away from the beautiful pastel gown.

Aishwarya Rai’s metallic gold mermaid gown for Cannes 2019

For the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya’s first look was a molten gold strapless mermaid dress by Lebanese designer Jean Louis Sabaji. The armor-like gown had a green snakeskin undertone, finished with futuristic sharp edges on its one-shoulder sleeve, sweetheart neckline, and a layered train.

For her glam, the beauty queen went with winged eyeliner, dramatic lashes, and glossy nude lips. Her hair was slicked back in a sleek, wet look that showed her ears that were brushed with gold sparkles to match the dress. Aishwarya also went the minimalist route with accessories, wearing only dainty studs on her ears and statement rings by Boucheron.

The viral gold look divided the audience. While many felt that the look was unflattering on her, others appreciated the star to have stepped out of her comfort zone to try something dramatic and different.

Aishwarya Rai’s swan-like feather gown for Cannes 2019

For her second look at Cannes 2019, Aishwarya stepped out on the red carpet in an off-shoulder tiered gown from Ashi Studio. Her snow-white out-of-a-fairytale look was all about feathers, ruffles, and lace. To complement the outfit, Aishwarya kept it simple with a pair of white heels and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings by Avakian jewelry.

Keeping with her angelic ensemble, Aishwarya’s hair was done in an elegant updo. She sported a wash of sparkling silver, a smoky shadow over the kohl-lined eye with dramatic lashes and a matte nude pink pout.

No one can please all but the dreamy look went viral soon and it was mostly well-received. Fashion critics commended Ashwariya’s poise and pointed out that she carried the theatrical white gown with a lot of grace.

Aishwarya Rai’s hooded chainmail gown for Cannes 2023

For last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screening, the Bollywood diva donned a futuristic silver hooded gown, a custom creation by Azerbaijani fashion label Sophie Couture. The dramatic outfit made in aluminum chainmail featured an oversized silver hood that draped around Aishwarya’s face and wrapped around her shoulders.

The dress also had a mermaid skirt that swept the red carpet, and to add to that the whole look was tied together with a giant black bow.

For her glam, Aishwarya kept it classic with sleek, middle-parted hair that was nestled in the dress' hood, with winged liner and a scarlet red lip. She added a blingy statement ring to finish her sparkling silver ensemble.

The hooded chainmail dress was an instant viral moment and the star got a lot of praise for going all out and bringing an exciting look to the red carpet. On the other hand, there were also those who felt it was too odd and better suited to memes.

With the international film fraternity flocking to the picturesque resort town for the 77th Cannes Film Festival, all eyes are on the French Riviera as it once again becomes the annual hotspot for fashion.

We are eagerly waiting for Aishwarya, who is undoubtedly the Queen of Cannes, to serve up more exciting viral-worthy looks in the coming week.

What do you think of Aishwarya’s viral Cannes looks? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment.

