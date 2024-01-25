Fighter Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led emotional and rousing aerial actioner is a MUST WATCH

Plot:

Shamsher Pathaniya aka Patty (Hrithik Roshan) is a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force, posted in Jammu. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of their contingent. Minal Rathore aka Minni (Deepika Padukone) is an accomplished helicopter pilot. The Indian Air Force carry out a successful airstrike on Balakot in retaliation to an attack on Pulwama that killed over 70 CRPF jawans.

The series of events continue till 2 Indian Air Force pilots, Bash and Taj, are held hostage by the rivals. Patty and team have a task in hands, that is to save their cadets and show that the Indian Air Force won't stay silent. Do they succeed? Watch Fighter to find that out.

What works for Fighter:

Fighter is a rousing, patriotic aerial drama that will emotionally charge you. Siddharth Anand get's it right yet again, in a film that demanded a lot of conviction and self-belief. The story is gripping. The drama, action and emotions have been blended seamlessly to create a film that everyone associated can be extremely proud of.

Barring a few cheesy dialogues, the dialogues through the film are very impactful and convince you to clap and also sometimes hoot. The background music of Fighter is one of its biggest strengths. The Fighter theme gives goosebumps and an instant adrenaline rush. To pull off a technically demanding film like this is an uphill task but Siddharth Anand and team somehow manage it and how.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney and every other actor in the film gives in their best and the final result is a film like Fighter. Almost every scene of this aerial actioner has been envisioned with passion. A confrontational scene between Hrithik Roshan's character Patty and Minni's father, essayed by Ashutosh Rana is one of the many scenes that hits home.

What doesn't work for Fighter:

As mentioned earlier, few dialogues in Fighter are extremely cheesy. This is when the nationalistic sentiment takes over the patriotic sentiment. There are a couple of scenes where commanders of the rival country are discussing about how India managed to defeat them and that again feels forced and something that wasn't really required.

There is an intended comedy sequence featuring Sharib Hashmi as an Indian Air Force cadet that just didn't fit the mood of the film. Apart from what's mentioned here, Fighter is a largely compelling watch that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Watch the Fighter Trailer

Performances in Fighter:

Hrithik Roshan as Patty is terrific. Words fall short in praise of him. His performance in Fighter will be one of his most cherished, and something that he can really look back upon, years later, as a memorable performance.

Deepika Padukone as Minni is outstanding. The calmness that she brings to the table, only elevates the proceedings. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan is palpable. It is in those subtle glances where the chemistry really 'chemistrifies'.

Anil Kapoor as Rocky delivers yet another commendable and credible performance. This man is on another tangent, delivering one impressive performance after the other.

Rishabh Sawhney plays the main villain and he is hauntingly brilliant to watch. He commands a solid screen presence.

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi serve hearts. They shine the brightest in the critical moments of the film.

Ashutosh Rana and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in their guest roles add depth to this heartfelt film.

Every other supporting character in the film, impresses and matches the film's requirement.

Final Verdict of Fighter:

Fighter is brilliant and unquestionably a must watch on the biggest screen possible, and preferably in 3D. It celebrates the Indian Air Force cadets just as they deserve to be.

