10 best Tamasha movie quotes that ignite our passion

Tamasha movie quotes left a deep impression in the audiences’ minds. The 2015 film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles painted an epic tale of friendship, parenthood drama, music, and love and showcased a bit of today’s world. The movie’s dialogues introduce us to the world where most young people deal with confusion in today’s life.

In Tamasha, the story begins with a robotic introduction of the main character, Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. We are then drawn to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that have a profound impact on his life. Eventually, he starts affecting his corporate career. To break from his mundane life, Ved decides to go to Corsica, where he meets Tara Maheshwari, played by Deepika Padukone.

As we reflect on the film’s success, let’s revisit some of the best Tamasha movie quotes that never fail to entertain us.

Here are the 10 best Tamasha movie quotes that showcase reality of today’s world

1. “Andar se kuch aur hi hain hum. Aur bahar se - majboor.”

This is one of the famous Tamasha movie dialogues by Ved (Ranbir Kapoor). This focuses on today's youth and their confusion and opinions in today's world.

The translation for the dialogue would be, ‘From inside, I am something else, but outside, I am forced.’

2. “Mujhe tumhara naam tak nahi pata. Koi umeed nahi hai ki mai tumse phir se miloongi. Magar main tumhare saath hoon. Ye possible hai? Aisa feel karna?”

I don't even know your name. There is no hope that I will see you again. But I am with you. Is it possible to feel like this?

3. “Wo toh acting thi naa. Wo mai role play kar raha tha. Aur ye mai real mei hoon”

That was acting, wasn't it? I was playing the role. And this is me in real

4. “Ye tum nahi ho Ved. ye sab nakli hai.”

This is not you, Ved. These are all fake. Every dialogue in Tamasha movie is worth mentioning, just like this one.

5. “Kyuki sab bhaag rahe hain, isliye mai bhi bhaag raha hoon.”

Since everyone is running, I am also running. This dialogue proves how we compare ourselves to others, forgetting we are all different. The reality of most of today's young generation is that almost all of them are stuck in the routine of achieving success as quickly as possible and often neglect what they love to do every day.

6. “Kise chahiye mann ka sona, aankh ke moti. Kise padi hai andar kya hai”

This is one of the best Tamasha dialogues that reminds us of our growing reliance on instant gratification and materialism instead of appreciating people's true emotions.

7. “Bachpan mujhse kehta hai mai bohot special hoon. Lekin usko toh maine kuchal diya.”

Childhood tells me that I am very special. But I crushed him. This is very relatable to every person who reminisces about their childhood, unlike their different adulthood.

8. “Ek din mujhe pata chala tha ki Santa Claus nai hota, bahut bura laga tha”

This feeling is relatable to everyone. In our childhood, we all used to think there was a Santa Claus who would come and give us gifts during Christmas, but adulthood made us realize that there is no such thing.

9. “Darta hai? Darr lagta hai? Apni kahani mujhse puchta hai, kaayar to kisse darta hai? Bata, bol apni kahaani. Kya hai tere dil ke andar?”

Afraid? Scared? He asks me his story: what is the coward afraid of? Tell me, tell your story. What is inside your heart? To face the truth, we often run away from reality, which does nothing but worsen the situation.

10. “Pasand nahi aayi ending? Toh badal do!”

Never forget that we are the authors of our story. This dialogue proves why this movie will age just like fine wine and be remembered for decades to come.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines with his massive box office success, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and others.

Up next, RK will be essaying the role of Lord Ram and will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that RK’s character would have a gray shade in the film.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who will embrace motherhood in September 2024, is gearing up for the release of Singham Again. The film will hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Deepika was recently seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film which had a theatrical release in January 2024, is currently streaming on Netflix.

