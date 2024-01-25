The much-anticipated action thriller Fighter has finally hit the silver screen, marking the debut collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, the film delves into the lives of its officers, promising an exhilarating experience. Joining the stellar cast are Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney.

The trailer and soundtrack of the film ignited immense excitement among viewers, setting high expectations for its release. Audiences flocked to morning shows and Twitter became abuzz with discussions, as people eagerly shared their thoughts and opinions on Siddharth Anand's latest cinematic offering.

Netizens review Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter

Today, on January 25, as the film Fighter premiered in theaters, netizens took to X (Twitter) to share their reviews. Audiences unanimously praised the gripping storyline and the patriotic essence infused throughout the narrative. The performances of the cast, particularly Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, were hailed as exceptional.

The aerial action sequences, dialogues, music, and background score received widespread acclaim, with particular emphasis on the riveting climax. Words such as 'blockbuster,' 'masterpiece,' and 'entertaining' are circulating widely on social media.

Delve into the reasons why this captivating tale is a must-watch by exploring these 15 tweets:

One person said, “#Fighter is a PURE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE It is the pride of Indian Cinema. Runs high on patriotism, Brilliant story, Superb & never seen before action scenes @iHrithik delivers 1 of his career best performance. @justSidAnand has made an outstanding movie #FighterReview Must watch.”

Another user wrote, “#FighterReview Its Lord Sid's best film. Visually stunning with emotionally impactful patriotic elements. #HrithikRoshan as SHAMSHER PATHANIA hits it out of the park. #DeepikaPadukone as MINAL RATHORE leaves her mark. The supporting characters played their parts well. 4.25/5.”

A netizen praised, “#Fighter soars to new heights in the aerial action genre, delivering a breathtaking blend of superb action and a mind-blowing storyline. Director @justSidAnand vision is executed with finesse, creating an adrenaline rush at its peak. Just MINDBLOWING.”

A post read, “#Fighter Review:- This film not only Promises Action and entertainment but also has solid Emotion & Drama, #SiddharthAnand nailed it this time, and The cast worked brilliantly, The DIALOGUES, The CLIMAX Goosebumps Worthy!! #HrithikRoshan Stands Out, One of his best.”

One tweet stated, “#Fighter Movie Review 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐊 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 An extremely beautiful, amazingly directed and exquisitely displayed masterpiece straight out of @justSidAnand Heart. #HrithikRoshan is a GOAT #DeepikaPadukone is extremely Good & #AnilKapoor is Fantastic!”

A person expressed, “#Fighter :- blockbuster written all over it, terrific visuals and outstaying BGM, @iHrithik was just fab and #DeepikaPadukone and #AnilKapoor the guy who played villain absolutely killed it, @justSidAnand delivering one after another blockbusters as easy as it gets.”

One individual shared, “#FighterReview :- Blockbuster When #HrithikRoshan says that "Tum ne occupy kiya hai,Asli Malik hum hai", everyone in the theater was repeating that dialogue with him. @justSidAnand cooked another Blockbuster with a perfect blend of Patriotism, Drama & Emotions. #Fighter.”

Another user mentioned, “#Fighter: SUPER HIT! A Solid punch with entertaining screenplay, Goosebumps-worthy dialogues, and unprecedented scale. Sid shines in mounting grand films yet again with panache, #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone steal the show! it's a patriotic, super entertaining.”

Fighter is currently running in cinemas!

