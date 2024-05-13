The Anarkali suit, with its flowy silhouette and rich embellishments, has long been a staple of Indian ethnic wear. But lately, the style has seen a resurgence in popularity, transcending its traditional roots and emerging as a modern fashion statement. Bollywood's leading actresses are at the forefront of this trend, rocking Anarkali suits with a fresh perspective.

From vibrant colors to unique cuts and contemporary designs, these style icons are proving that the Anarkali suit can be both elegant and fashion-forward. Let's delve into 6 stunning Anarkali looks sported by Bollywood’s leading ladies and get inspired for your next festive occasion.

7 incomparable Anarkali suits worn by Bollywood actresses:

Rashmika Mandanna in jade green suit:

The Animal actress stole our hearts with her recent appearance in a graceful jade green anarkali suit. This exquisite suit showcased a long kurta with full sleeves, accentuating the diva's curves by cinching at the waist. The pleated bottom added a touch of elegance with its sequin and intricate embroidery work. Paired with a matching sheer dupatta, the traditional piece from Jade by Monica and Karishma looked absolutely breathtaking.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in white and gold set:

The Crew actress is the fashion queen of Bollywood and her divine anarkali suit was proof of the same. The ensemble consisted of a long, full-sleeved pristine white kurta, adorned with a gold waistcoat-like short and sleeveless jacket. The captivating neckline, embellished with a gold border, perfectly complemented the beautifully pleated and flowing Kareena Kapoor's silhouette of the suit, designed by -Re. To add the finishing touch, she gracefully draped a matching sheer embroidered dupatta.

Karisma Kapoor in elegant green anarkali:

Like her sister Bebo, Karisma also left us gasping in a note-worthy ethnic and pretty ensemble. The Murder Mubarak actress’ mint-green statement suit featured a delicate print that spelled gorgeousness. The graceful embroidery work around her neckline and the edges of the suit also elevated the feel of the whole piece. Even the sequin and embroidery embellished dupatta was just incomparable.

Aditi Rao Hydari in peach and pink piece:

The Heeramandi actress also left us flabbergasted in a beautiful and delicate peach and pink printed anarkali suit. Her striking set featured a long full-sleeved kurta with a fitted yoke that perfectly highlighted the diva’s enviable curves. The well-pleated silhouette of the kurta and an alluring V-shaped neckline also added to the piece’s overall style. The matching dupatta with printed edges was just the prettiest addition.

Katrina Kaif in embellished beige suit:

The Tiger 3 actress always manages to make a stylish statement in incredibly fashionable ethnic outfits. Her latest choice was a stunning beige anarkali suit adorned with shimmering golden embroidery. The outfit was truly exquisite, featuring a full-sleeved kurta with elegant traditional embroidery and shimmery embellishments. Katrina's deep and alluring plunging neckline added to its charm, leaving us completely smitten. To complete the whole look, she added a beautiful matching dupatta with elevated edges.

Triptii Dimri in off-white printed suit:

Triptii enjoys blending traditional charm with contemporary flair, as evidenced by her stunning off-white anarkali dress adorned with a striking red and green print. The ankle-length kurta boasted intricate pleats and a unique zig-zag pattern, while the pleated jacket added a touch of elegance with its delicate tie-ups and nature-inspired embroidery. Completing her ensemble was a matching off-white dupatta featuring intricate embroidery along the edges and ruched bottoms for a polished finish.

Janhvi Kapoor in pink floral anarkali:

Janhvi is truly unmatched when it comes to showcasing ethnic elegance. This enchanting diva never fails to impress with her choice of outfits, leaving a lasting impact on fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she graced us with her presence in a stunning blush pink anarkali suit adorned with exquisite floral embroidery on the yoke and pleated kurta. The ensemble was perfectly complemented by a matching dupatta, featuring intricate embroidered edges that added an extra touch of beauty.

So, are you feeling inspired to jump on the trend train and wear ravishing celebrity-inspired Anarkali suits for the upcoming wedding season?

Which one of these stylish ethnic looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

