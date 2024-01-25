Fighter Opening Day Box Office Trends: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film targets a 20 crore start

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter has taken a below-average start at the box office in India as very early trends indicate an opening day in the range of Rs 19 crore to 21 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial did reasonable business in the metros, however, the mass belts were not up to the mark, which is probably due to the aerial action genre, stepping aside from conventional hand-to-hand combats and gun fights.

Fighter collects Rs 12 crore in National Chains

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are looking to collect in the range of Rs 11.50 to 12.50 crore, contributing around 55 to 57 percent to the total business. Non-national chains like Rajhans, MovieMax, and Miraj among others couldn’t really put up a number on the opening day and the hope is on the film to make up for the same with strong growth on Republic Day. The advances of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer for tomorrow are much better than what it was for the opening day, but the film needs to show very good movement in the spot bookings too as it’s a must for Fighter to collect in the range of Rs 35.00 to 40.00 crore on the second day.

The initial talk is positive, especially in the urban centers and that gives Fighter a chance to score another good number on Saturday, as that’s when an urban film usually peaks. The trend over from Friday to Sunday is crucial as Fighter needs to score at least Rs 100 crore over the three-day period, which would put the extended weekend total around the Rs 120 crore mark. The weekend has to be consolidated by a hold in collections on Monday.

Fighter needs to show big jump on Republic Day

The music of Fighter didn’t work as well, which dented the opening day prospects by about 20 percent and ideally, a Republic Day would have set better momentum for this Siddharth Anand directorial. The biggest plus for the film are the initial reports from urban centers, which are positive and the hope is for the talk to translate into box office numbers and give the film a long run. There’s no competition for the coming month and if the audience takes on to the content, Fighter can make up for the initial shortfall in the long run. The jump on Republic Day will be the first sign of where the film is heading in the long run.

Note: The Opening Day Biz Is Predicted Based on Early Trends. We will share estimates by 11 PM

