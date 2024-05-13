Is Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s ideal type his co-star Kim Hye Yoon? Here’s why fans think so

Byeon Woo Seok is currently stealing the spotlight in the time-slip rom-com K-drama Lovely Runner, where he plays Ryu Sun Jae opposite Kim Hye Yoon. His portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae, coupled with his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon, has captured the hearts of viewers, making him a trending topic.

Fans are particularly drawn to his depiction of an ideal boyfriend. In several interviews, Byeon Woo Seok has shared insights into his ideal type.

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s ideal type

Fans are charmed by Byeon Woo Seok's captivating portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in the romantic-comedy series Lovely Runner. With curiosity about him running high, fans were delighted when the star opened up about his ideal type in a few of the past interviews. Given his on-screen chemistry with his female co-stars, many wonder if Byeon Woo Seok has a special someone in his life. However, rather than discussing his personal relationships, he chose to share the qualities he values in a partner.

In an interview, the actor disclosed that his ideal type is someone petite and chubby, and he appreciates a partner who enjoys aegyo, just like himself. Additionally, he expressed a preference for someone wise, balancing his own goofy nature.

Interestingly, he mentioned his lack of interest in dating models. These descriptions have sparked speculation among fans in South Korea, particularly those shipping him with Kim Hye Yoon, his co-star in the show, as she somewhere matches his ideal type. Their evident chemistry, coupled with his ideal type preferences, has only fueled fans' enthusiasm for their on-screen pairing.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the acclaimed author behind True Beauty, delves into the time-slip romance genre. It poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to in order to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to rewrite fate and rescue her cherished idol.

