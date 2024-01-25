Fighter: Bipasha Basu praises Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s film; calls Karan Singh Grover ‘endearing’

Today is when the most anticipated movie of the year, Fighter, made its theatrical debut. With an impressive ensemble cast, Siddharth Anand has tried to create magic on the big screen. It seems like he has done a pretty good job, as the positive reviews of the movie have already started surfacing online. A couple of minutes ago, Bipasha Basu also shared her opinion of the film that stars her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu reviews her husband Karan Singh Grover’s performance in Fighter

Today, the fans of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor have thronged theatres near them to watch the trio on the big screen together. Bipasha Basu also booked her seats and watched the movie on the first day of its release. The actress then took to social media and penned her review about the action flick.

Sharing a selfie with husband Karan Singh Grover, who essays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj, she called his performance ‘awesome and endearing’. The actress said she loved every bit of the patriotic film and lauded director Siddharth Anand and producer Mamta Anand.

In her post, Bipasha Basu penned, “Fighter. What a film. Patriotism plus a visual delight plus great characters plus emotions galore. Just fabulous. Loveddddd every bit of the film. And yes …Taj @iamksgofficial was awesome and so endearing. @s1danand you are at the top of your game sir. @mamtaanand10_10 terrific job as a producer. You go girl. So proud of you all. Can’t wait to watch it again.”

Check it out:

Bollywood celebs review Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Earlier today, Anupam Kher took to X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the movie. Showering love and applause on the team, the veteran actor penned, “Just finished watching #SiddharthAnand’s #FighterMovie!! EXCELLENT! Loved it. Every department of the film is first rate. Proud of two of my students! Yes! I am showing off. Both @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone are breathtakingly spectacular! All other actors have done a great job! And What can I say about my friend @AnilKapoor. He is certainly the BAAP of acting. Jai Ho!”

Take a look:

Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor, who also attended the special screening of the film organized in Mumbai yesterday, also heaped praises on the director and the star cast in her long post.

A part of her review reads, "@s1danand you are a GENIUS!! I'm absolutely overwhelmed watching a movie so beautiful. It gave me goosebumps that still lingers. The patriotism & valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was beyond compare & awe-inspiring."

Read her full review below:

More about Fighter

Fighter allegedly serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. In the movie that tells the tale of combat aviators of the Indian Air Force coming together to fight escalating unrest in the LOC, Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also referred to as Patty in the film, while Anil Kapoor is Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). Karan Singh Grover portrays Squadron Leader Sartaj Taj Gill and is seen alongside Akshay Oberoi, who is Squadron Leader Basheer Bash Khan.

