Fighter screening: Bipasha Basu and Saba Azad cheer for their beaus Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover

Today at the special screening of Fighter, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was too cute to handle, while Karan Singh Grover twinned with wife Bipasha Basu.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu at Fighter screening

Finally, it's Fighter Day and we can feel the anticipation building up among the fans. The initial reviews for the movie are in, and it's evident that fans are absolutely loving the thrilling aerial action drama featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Following a star-studded screening last night, the makers have organized another special screening for the industry. Among the many prominent names present, Bipasha Basu and Saba Azad were there to show their support for their loved ones on this momentous release day.

Saba Azad and Bipasha Basu arrive for the screening of Fighter

Bipasha Basu made sure to attend the special screening of Fighter today to support her husband Karan Singh Grover, who has a significant role in Siddharth Anand's film. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they walked hand in hand and posed for the photographers. Both of them were dressed in matching all-black outfits, and their sweet smiles melted our hearts. Bipasha rocked a stylish black dress with a black jacket and black pumps, while KSG opted for a black blazer, black pants, and black shoes. They truly made a stunning pair!

Check it out:


Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have always nailed it with their amazing chemistry. Saba rocked a stunning black skintight dress, and the red rose in her hair just made her look even more charming. The War actor looked absolutely handsome in his olive-green cargo pants, matching tee, and a stylish beige jacket. It was adorable to see him teaching his ladylove the Fighter pose.

Check it out:


Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rakesh Roshan come together for a photo

As Deepika Padukone was recently promoting her upcoming film Fighter in the city, she had a delightful encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors struck a pose for the camera, joined by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan. The group flashed radiant smiles, bringing joy to the hearts of their fans. Take a moment to appreciate the camaraderie in this captivating snapshot.

Check it out:


Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
