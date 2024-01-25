Fighter screening: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher arrive to support Anil Kapoor; Imran Khan joins

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has been soaring high on anticipation. After the massive success of Pathaan, the director is bringing the magic of action with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been released in the theaters today for the cinephiles to enjoy. On the other hand, the makers organized a special screening for the entire film fraternity in Mumbai.

Today, on January 25, a special screening was hosted by the makers of Fighter in Mumbai. From the lead cast Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor to several big Bollywood celebs including Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, and others arrived to support the film.

Anil Kapoor’s proud daughter Sonam Kapoor came to support her father with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple walked hand in hand while they arrived to pose for the paps. The actress served major fashion goals as she looked classy in a black suit. The actress high on style remained unstoppable as she posed till the end. In addition to this, Anand especially brought Anil to the stage and the trio posed for the shutterbugs. The trio looked stunning, leaving paps to call them ‘jhakkas gang’.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor graced the screening with his dear friend Anupam Kher. For the special event, the Fighter actor rocked in a pastel-colored suit and black eyeshades, while Anupam opted for a black tuxedo suit with a black shirt beneath. Both the stars shell friendship goals as they made sure to get an ‘accha’ click on their phone.

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor was amongst others to extend his support to the team of Fighter. For the event, he looked handsome carrying a beige printed shirt paired with black denims and shoes. He also exuded swag as he completed his look with stylish eye-wears.

Imran Khan who effortlessly manages to turn heads during his public appearances looked cool in a black t-shirt with a bronzed-hued jacket paired with off-white pants. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi as he graciously posed for them.

The adorable couple of Bollywood Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who are also celebrating their anniversary today managed to spare time to extend their support to the team. The couple made their way, walking hand in hand as they posed for the paparazzi. The couple twinned in black and white outfits serving major relationship goals, and keeping their style game on point.

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Pashmina Roshan arrived in style to support her brother. She looked elegant in a denim short dress with high heels and open hairdo. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs before heading to watch the film.

Kunal Kapoor was also amongst the other celebrities who arrived at the screening to extend their support to the team. Keeping it casual, the actor opted for a printed white t-shirt paired with denims and shoes. He also graciously posed for the shutterbugs.

Notably, yesterday on January 24, a special screening for IAF officers was also organized in Delhi which was graced by the lead cast.

After Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s long-awaited Fighter has been released in the theaters today. The film led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in important roles.

The film is backed by Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, Anku Pande, Kevin Vaz, and Ajit Andhare.

