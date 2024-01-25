Fighter Screening: Deepika Padukone radiates joy as she poses alongside Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Rohan Gurbaxani; PIC

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has set the stage on fire, capturing the hearts of audiences from the get-go. The trailer release was a cinematic spectacle, creating a buzz that reached unprecedented heights. The film's allure lies not only in the sizzling chemistry between the leads, the breathtaking aerial sequences, and the goosebumps-inducing background score but also in its chart-topping soundtrack. Now, as the film graced the theaters today, the resounding positive feedback is creating a ripple effect.

In a glamorous event in Mumbai, the makers organized a special screening for industry insiders, and amongst the attendees was Rohan Gurbaxani who shared a captivating snapshot with the film's leading lady, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Rohan Gurbaxani share infectious smiles in a delightful photo

Rohan Gurbaxani recently shared a picture on his Instagram, capturing a moment with Deepika Padukone at the Fighter screening. Deepika showcased her impeccable style, wearing a sleeveless V-neckline sweater vest over a full-sleeved, flap-collared shirt paired with beige trousers and matching velvet heels. Her ensemble was elevated by elegant golden hoops, perfectly groomed brows, and striking brown makeup with smudged eyeliner that accentuated her enchanting eyes. The finishing touches included a light pink lipstick and neatly styled golden brown hair.

Rohan looked dapper in a sharp ensemble of a crisp shirt and trousers, exuding his trademark charm. Alongside the post, he conveyed his best wishes to the actress and the entire team with the caption, "Congratulations to the Queen and the entire team on Fighter. #Fighter out now in cinemas!"

Take a look:

Some other snapshots from the inside of the screening are making waves on social media, capturing Hrithik Roshan's camaraderie with the Fighter cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The images also feature a heartwarming moment shared between the Super 30 actor and Anupam Kher. Check out:

About Fighter

The aerial action film features a remarkable ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, with notable contributions from Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

In addition to these stellar performances, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat play pivotal roles. The film, released on January 25, 2024, enjoyed a decent start at the box office.

