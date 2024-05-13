Janhvi Kapoor’s pink Anarkali with intricate embroidery can be your top pick for a Summer wedding ahead

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no doubt about that. Since her debut in Bollywood, the actress has managed to quickly climb the ladder in the best-dressed lists. While she's been making waves in Western wear lately, it's her ethnic ensembles that truly stand out. Recently, we saw Janhvi in an ethnic look, and now we can't wait for the festive season to arrive so we can recreate similar looks.

Whether Janhvi is draped in rich silks, delicate chiffons, or stunning Anarkali, she always exudes an aura that harks back to the golden era of Bollywood glamor. Janhvi once again served a stunning look in an Anarkali that reminded us of the classic Bollywood actresses. Let’s break down her latest ethnic look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic look

Janhvi Kapoor recently caught our attention in pink Anarkali designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit caught attention with its elegant design and intricate detailing. Her Anarkali had full sleeves and a scoop neck, giving it a classic look.

Her Anarkali had a structured bodice that accentuated her waist, flowing gracefully into a flared silhouette below. The entire attire was adorned with exquisite embroidery, featuring delicate floral and leaf patterns in shades of pink, brown, and green. The embroidery was further highlighted by golden sequins, adding a touch of tradition to the ensemble.

The Bawaal actress paired her stunning Anarkali with a matching pink dupatta, draped over one shoulder. The dupatta also boasted the same intricate embroidery as the outfit, complementing the overall look perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

For her accessories, Janhvi opted for silver jhumkas adorned with hints of pink and green, perfectly complementing the intricate embroidery on her Anarkali. The subtle pops of color added a touch of vibrancy to her overall look while maintaining an elegant appeal. When it came to footwear, Janhvi chose silver wedges, offering both style and comfort.

Janhvi’s beauty game was on point as well. She opted for soft pink lipstick that complemented the subtle hues in her outfit, while her blushed cheeks added a rosy glow to her complexion.

Her smokey eye makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes further enhanced her make-up. A tiny red bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch to her look. The Mili actress’ perfectly arched brown framed her face beautifully, while her highlighted cheeks added a subtle radiance.

A pink Anarkali like Janhvi’s can definitely help you make a statement for upcoming weddings. Not for weddings only but her Anakarli is also a versatile choice for any occasion, be it festive occasions, family reunions, celebratory dinners, or other occasions. You can dress it up with statement jewelry or heels, it’s sure to turn heads wherever you go!

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic pick? Let us know in the comments below!

