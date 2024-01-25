Fighter Celeb Review: Anupam Kher gushes over his ‘students’ Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone; Vaani Kapoor lauds Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which everyone has been eagerly waiting for, has finally been released in theaters today. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, this film was highly anticipated throughout the year. Earlier today, a special screening was organized for industry members, and among them was the esteemed actor Anupam Kher. Now, after a few hours, he has taken to his social media to share his thoughts and review of the movie. Also find out below what actress Vaani Kapoor has to say after watching the movie.

Anupam Kher and Vaani Kapoor review Siddharth Anand's Fighter led by Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Today, on January 25, Anupam Kher took to his X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praise on Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Expressing his happiness about the film, he wrote, “Just finished watching #SiddharthAnand’s #FighterMovie!! EXCELLENT! Loved it. Every department of the film is first rate. Proud of two of my students! Yes! I am showing off. Both @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone are breathtakingly spectacular! All other actors have done a great job! And What can I say about my friend @AnilKapoor. He is certainly the BAAP of acting. Jai Ho!”

In addition to this, Vaani Kapoor who seems to be completely amazed by the action-packed thriller, expressed her thoughts on the film through a detailed review on her Instagram stories. Starting off with praises for the director, she penned a heartfelt note, “@s1danand you are a GENIUS!! I'm absolutely overwhelmed watching a movie so beautiful. It gave me goosebumps that still lingers .. The patriotism & valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was beyond compare & awe inspiring.”

“Congratulations to @mamtaanand10_10 & the entire cast & crew for bringing this beautiful film to life

@anilskapoor Sir, you truly are the embodiment of Cinema through the ages for us! Your screen presence & talent is unmatched and we can all just hope to be as good as you through our journey as actors.love & respect,” she further added.

She continues by writing, “@deepikapadukone You elevate each frame with your luminous presence & performance. What a rare combination of beauty & supreme talent. Truly remarkable Love and respect.”

In the next story, she shared the poster of Fighter and heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan as she wrote, “@hrithikroshan How can one not be in awe of you? It's exhilarating to see you breathe life in every frame by displaying a whirwind of emotions bringing the perfect blend of strength & vulnerability to "Patty".”

“And those eyes that speak volumes even in moments of complete silence.. a performance so honest, earnest and heartwarming There is absolutely no one like you The sheer brilliance and versatility you exude as an actor is so rare and inspiring!!!! so much love & respect for you,” she wrote on a concluding note.

Apart from the lead trio, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and others in important roles.

