Meet designer who started fashion label by borrowing 20k, made outfits for SLB movies, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and ended up making history

Every passion needs hard work and dedication to reach the top level. Be it acting, education, or fashion designing; if you fail to give your best success won't come. Experience the heartwarming story of one such fashion designer who recently created history but surprisingly he had started his fashion label with just twenty thousand rupees.

We are talking about none other than one of the most celebrated fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He became the first Indian designer who walked the Met Gala (2024) red carpet.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's journey of owning a fashion label

Born on February 23, 1974, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee came from a middle-class Brahmin family. Earning his early education from Sri Aurobindo Vidyamandir, Chandannagar, Sabyasachi graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology India.

Having a keen interest in handicrafts and craftsmanship from childhood, he always took the famous designer Rohit Khosla as an inspiration. At the age of 15, when Sabyasachi decided to express his interest in fashion, his father lost his job which resulted in a financial crisis. His parents refused to support him in his fashion designing decision but he ran away from home and worked as a waiter in Goa for a short period as his parents refused to give him the money for his NIFT exam. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Passion and determination can give you anything! Sabyasachi proved this as he sold all his books and solely paid for his education through hard work. After graduating from NIFT in 1999, he decided to come up with his own label and borrowed Rs. 20,000 from his sister. The store started off with only three employees and Mukherjee used to fix beds in the workshop and made his work his life.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's debut at the world of fashion

Eventually, Sabyasachi Mukherjee debuted at the Indian Fashion Week in 2002. This was just the beginning as he was receiving immense praise from everyone. After this, he represented his label in several fashion events. In 2006 he received the opportunity to showcase his collection The Nair Sisters at the prestigious Oxford University annual black tie charity dinner fashion show. People across the globe started recognizing him after this very event.

Sabyasachi represented his exquisite range of designs at the New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Bridal Asia, Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, and many more.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's outfits were used in movies and weddings

His label Sabyasachi made a debut in the film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Black starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerjee. He won the National Award in 2005 for Best Costume Designer for a feature film (Black). After this, he made outfits for several Bollywood films including Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, Guzaarish, Paa, No One Killed Jessica, and English Vinglish.

Sabyasachi also designed the wedding outfits for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. She wore a pale pink lehenga and her cricketer husband wore an ivory raw silk sherwani which grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit was also designed by him. She wore an ivory saree paired with a dupatta.

Apart from these celebrities, Sabyasachi’s clienteles also include Samantha Akkineni, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Tabu, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Kareena Kapoor Khan and several other actors for different events.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee creates history

Alia Bhatt who made a stunning second Met Gala appearance this year, wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. Her floral saree featuring silk floss, beads, and sparkling semi-precious stones paired with a long pallu-train won the trend at the fashion event.

On the other hand, the designer Sabyasachi made history as he became the first Indian to walk the Met Gala red carpet. For the special day, he donned an embroidered duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2004 collection. He styled his look with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewelry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, May 7: Alia Bhatt makes 2nd Met Gala appearance; Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts including wedding pics with Deepika Padukone