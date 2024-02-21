Live

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding LIVE Updates: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave after Anand Karaj ceremony

Written by Prerna Verma Updated on Feb 21, 2024   |  02:54 PM IST  |  3.5K
Feb 21, 2024 IST
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave from Goa

the soon-to-be-parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who have been in Goa for the past 2 days have finally bid goodbye to the destination after Rakul and Jackky's Anand Karaj. It seems like the couple will not be attending Jackky and Rakul's wedding party and pheras. 

Feb 21, 2024 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Anand Karaj ceremony is done

As we had mentioned in our stories the couple is going to have 2 wedding ceremonies, Anand Karaj and a Sindhi wedding. Reportedly, the Anand Karaj ceremony is done and the lovebirds are gearing up for the pheras.

