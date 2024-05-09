Jung Ryeo Won-Wi Ha Joon flaunt heart fluttering chemistry at The Midnight in Hagwon press conference; see PICS

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won captivated fans with their enchanting chemistry at The Midnight in Hagwon press conference. Their heart-fluttering moment during a teaser re-enactment left netizens in awe, eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming series on May 11.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s chemistry at The Midnight in Hagwon press conference

On May 9, the press conference for the highly anticipated series The Midnight Romance In Hangwon saw its lead stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry. As they graced the event, both actors exuded true visuals and charisma, leaving a lasting impression on the media and fans alike.

However, it was a particular moment during the conference that had netizens buzzing with excitement. When asked to re-enact a scene from a teaser, Jung Ryeo Won's infectious laughter filled the room, adding an endearing touch to the proceedings. Despite initial hiccups, the pair eventually nailed the re-enactment, showcasing their professionalism and heart-fluttering chemistry.

The candid photos captured during the press conference perfectly encapsulated the natural and raw connection between Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon. Their chemistry was palpable, even from a distance, as evident in the official tvN photos.

Take a look at the photos here;

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the photos and videos from the event, dubbing them as the "craziest press conference photos" they had witnessed.

Here are some of the fan reactions;

About the upcoming drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming K-drama directed by Ahn Pan Seok, set to premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024. Starring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon, the series follows the intriguing tale of Seo Hye Jin, a seasoned cram school instructor, and Lee Joon Ho, a peculiar student who reappears in her life after a decade.

As their secret and sweet romance unfolds amidst the backdrop of Daechi Dong Academy, viewers can anticipate a captivating narrative filled with heartwarming moments and unexpected twists. Scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday, the drama promises to deliver a delightful blend of romance and intrigue.

