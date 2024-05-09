'I Can Still Beat Anybody': This UFC Fighter Believes He Can Defeat Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one fighter in UFC Islam Makhachev is currently on the top of his game and he is now gearing up to defend his championship for the third time in his UFC lightweight title reign.

Islam will lock horns with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The pay-per-view will take place this summer on June 2, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey, United States, at Prudential Center Arena.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush, the UFC lightweight contender, who has faced two back-to-back losses at the hands of two of the top UFC fighters, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, believes he can still beat Islam Makhachev in a mixed martial arts fight.

While talking to MMA Junkie Beneil, Dariush said, "I truly believe I can still beat anybody in the world, and that includes Makhachev or whoever else is fighting for the belt. There's no doubt in my mind I could do it; it's just that things haven't been going as well as I had hoped recently. But I've been in this position before, and I've turned it around."

"I know I'm older now, so people are like, 'Nah, I don't think so,'' but that's what they said last time too."

Dustin Poirier Claims Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the best UFC champions of all time; Khabib and Islam are both from Dagestan and are childhood friends. Dustin Poirier is going to fight for the championship crown for the third time in his UFC career.

Dustin Poirier fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for his first championship opportunity, but he wasn't at his best and lost the championship to Khabib.

Now Poirier will lock horns with Khabib's best friend and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Recently, Dustin made an appearance on the MMA Hour Show, where he talked about his upcoming fight; Diamond revealed Islam Makhachev is a tougher challenge than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin explained, "I think Islam's submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib's. Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam is putting himself in, you could say, bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position, but he trusts his wrestling to get it back. I think Islam is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu-wise and in scrambles, but I think his striking is better than Khabib's."

