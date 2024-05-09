Romance Tales: Did you know Yash and Radhika Pandit were always destined to be together?

Rocking Star Yash and Radhika Pandit are among a few of the most celebrated couples from the Sandalwood industry. They have not just been ardent supporters of each other but also established a strong bond of being one another's valuable mentors.

But did you know some circumstances took place between Yash and Radhika which signify they were always destined to be with each other? Let's have a quick look!

Yash and Radhika Pandit's first meet

Yash and Radhika met for the first time on the sets of a renowned Kannada television show Nanda Gokula which was aired on ETV Kannada in the year 2004. During their first interaction, Radhika thought that Yash had sort of an attitude when they shared a cab. At the same time, Yash also thought the same about Radhika’s nature and they went on to have a silent ride together.

But, as they say, when two people are destined to meet each other, no matter the circumstances, they will always achieve the impossible. As per news articles, during the early phase of Nanda Gokula, some unknown actor from the industry was set to appear beside Radhika but later opted out. At this moment, Yash came on board and met Radhika for the first time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The same incident happened during Yash and Radhika's 2008 film titled Moggina Manasu as the KGF star replaced the previous actor and bagged the role as a lead.

For the unversed, Yash also earned the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his commendable performance in Moggina Manasu back then.

Yash's heartwarming proposal for Radhika

After performing together in many movies together, Yash and Radhika developed a strong bond of friendship. However, till that time Yash had developed strong feelings for Radhika and gave her many hints about having someone in life who can be admired. After hearing Yash, Radhika gave him several tips about confessing his love and showing it to the person with a beautiful gesture.

This motivated Yash and he decided to propose Radhika on the lovely occasion of Valentine's Day. What happened later can actually inspire many writers to make a wonderful love relationship flick.

Yash got to know that Radhika was headed to watch a movie in a mall with her parents. Later, Yash reached the mall with some handpicked gifts that Radhika was fond of. The actor was also afraid that if the feelings weren't mutual, he may also lose his friendship with Radhika.

But, the Rocking Star built all the courage, and instead of confessing his love directly, Yash placed all the gifts in her card with a message that read “Happy Valentine's Day”.

Later, Yash confessed his feelings to Radhika over the phone. While Radhika did not respond quickly to Yash's feelings and took her time, the KGF star accepted her reply like a true gentleman and waited for almost six months.

Check out Yash and Radhika's post

Yash and Radhika's happy married life

On August 12, 2016, Yash and Radhika got engaged in Goa and later tied the sacred knot on December 9, 2016, in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The couple welcomed their first daughter on December 2, 2018, named Ayra, and then a son on October 30, 2019, named Yatharv. Since then, Yash and Radhika have been living and enjoying their peaceful lives with their kids.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Romance Tales: Did you know Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's 13-year age gap once drew criticism?