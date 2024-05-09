Wonderland, the upcoming South Korean movie, is all set to have its grand premiere in the coming days. The main press conference of the movie was conducted recently, and the actors shared their thoughts about the movie and the process of making it. Park Bo Gum takes the opportunity to share his thoughts on his co-star, Bae Suzy, who plays his romantic interest in the film.

Park Bo Gum expresses his thoughts on working with Bae Suzy

On May 9, 2024, the official press conference for the upcoming movie Wonderland was held. During the event, various questions were asked to the actors about the process of filmmaking and what made them choose the project. The lead actor of the film, Park Bo Gum, was asked about his experiences of working with his co-star, who stars as the female lead. He reveals that it was the actor’s first time working with her although they often met before while hosting the Baeksang Awards.

The actor further added that when he was reading the script for the first time, Bae Suzy's name came to his mind. From the beginning, he thought that she would be perfect for the role in the movie. Moreover, he also said that while filming, they used to share stories together and develop a good relationship. Bae Suzy also added that the characters of the film, Jeong In and Tae Ju, are not just lovers but compatible friends as well. When they were shooting, the actors started to build a good rapport with each other which translated well into the film.

Wonderland's plot, cast, and release date

The plot of the movie follows different people who have all lost their loved ones. As they all grow desperate for some interaction with the people they lost, only one place appears that offers to help them reunite. The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum, who falls into a vegetative state, and Bae Suzy serves as the romantic interest.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner. Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. The movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

