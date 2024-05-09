Vidya Balan's style has always been a masterclass in owning your unique fashion identity. From the breezy elegance of sarees that stole hearts in her early films to the bold corsets and dresses that redefined power dressing, Balan's journey through the world of fashion has been a testament to the transformative power of self-love and embracing what makes you feel confident and beautiful. This diva’s style is quite visibly the personification of the fire emoji.

Through the years, Vidya Balan has experimented with various trends while championing sustainable fashion choices, and consistently surprising us with her supreme versatility. So, let’s dive into the ever-evolving world of the actress' fabulous fashion game for some major fashion inspiration.

Vidya Balan’s fabulous fashion transformation:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa look:

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actress played the role of Avni and for the same, she took on a display of very simplistic and minimalistic ethnic elegance. She wore beautiful sarees with Indian artwork and traditional work all over them.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actress played the role of Avni and for the same, she took on a display of very simplistic and minimalistic ethnic elegance. She wore beautiful sarees with Indian artwork and traditional work all over them.

She also made us fall in love with some vibrant colors with her looks in the movie. Another aspect was, of course, her look as the dancer, Manjulika, and that iconic look gave people nightmares.

The saree-licious phase:

Vidya has always been obsessed with ethnic wear. She has had a long-standing love affair with sarees, and she never fails to leave us swooning with her stylish choices, especially when it comes to drapes.

This started ages ago when she had a saree-licious phase filled with some vibrant pieces like the beautiful saree with the hues of yellow and some unconventional picks like the checkered saree with contrasting green blouse. Her saree game has never disappointed us.

The Dirty Picture look:

In The Dirty Picture, the talented actress took on a role that was inspired by the life of the alluring Silk Smitha. For this role, she embraced boldness with her outfit choices and flaunted her curves with form-fitting ensembles.

From shimmery saree dresses and pleated mini-skirts all the way to sassy sweetheart necklines and fitted tops with pants, the diva embraced and represented Silk Smitha’s style with an ‘Ooh la la’ touch of fiery fierceness like no other.

The love for layering phase:

Post this phase, Balan went through a unique phase where she made a major case for the art of layering. From blazers and cardigans to long coats, asymmetrical and free-flowing jackets with unique styles, and even cropped jackets and printed kimonos.

She taught us how to champion layered ensembles like a proper boss babe, during this phase, and frankly, we’re still inspired by the fabulous display of fashion at its best.

The Bobby Jasoos look:

In Bobby Jasoos, the actress played the role of a talented private investigator, opposite Ali Fazal. For this role, she slipped into her soft girl era with romantic makeup looks and super stylish delicate ethnic looks.

From the pristine white lehenga set with a top and elaborately pleated skirt to the beautifully embellished suit with sharara pants and a short kurta with embroidered sheer dupatta work that was all things alluring. We loved her accessories too!

The suit spectacular phase:

The Mission Mangal actress has given us a major dose of ethnic allure with her fashion choices, and this isn’t just limited to her saree looks. She also wore some beyond-gorgeous suits that left us wanting more.

From the off-white suit set with a long embellished kurta, matching wide-legged pants, and a gorgeous dupatta with work to the pretty black Anarkali suit with intricate gold embroidery work all over the piece and chunni, that looked all things fabulous. We loved them all!

The modern fashion finesse phase:

The Do Aur Do Pyaar actress has recently been making our hearts flutter with her modern fashion choices. She recently wore a beautiful chocolate brown-hued full-sleeved wrap-up style dress with a side slit that looked spectacular.

She also wore an incomparably cool black corset with matching pants and managed to serve formal fabulousness in a black skirt and blazer set. Her incomparable choices always keep us on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what she opts for next.

So, what did you think about Vidya Balan’s fashion transformation? Are you as inspired as we are?

