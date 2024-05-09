THROWBACK: When Metro In Dino star Aditya Roy Kapur revealed his idea of 'perfect' date

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made several headlines as they had been the talk of the town since rumors started swirling about their relationship. Their frequent public appearances and leaked photos from their vacations together fueled the gossip.

But the latest report hints that Ananya and Aditya have parted ways after two years of dating. Let's have a look back at the time when Kapur shared his idea of a perfect date.

Aditya Roy Kapur once said a perfect date has to be something fun in comfortable environment

During an interview with ETimes in 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur shared some interesting tips on relationships. Talking about it, he revealed his idea of a perfect date.

The Metro In Dino actor said, "Perfect date for me would be doing something fun together where you get to know someone better, being in an environment where both are comfortable and just easy takes the pressure off. It doesn't have to be the first date."

Sharing more details about his perfect date idea, Kapur said that food has to be involved in it and the atmosphere has to be like one where the partners can let their hair down and have the chance to get away from it all. He also added that kindness plays a crucial role in a relationship.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

According to a report by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, after dating for almost two years, parted ways nearly a month ago, and their ‘break-up has shocked’ their close friends.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro...In Dino sets

Director Anurag Basu turned a year older on May 8, 2024, and a picture from his birthday celebration, seemingly on the sets of Metro...In Dino is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya can be seen celebrating with the filmmaker.

More about Metro...In Dino

The anthology film Metro...In Dino casts Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Anurag Basu directorial is scheduled for release on September 13, 2024.

